Jessie J shares adorable clip with son Sky, four months, and shows off her postpartum figure in a catsuit as glams up for the Kids’ Choice Awards

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

She welcomed her first child in May.

And Jessie J shared an adorable clip with her son Sky – who she shares with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman – on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old singer cuddled her baby before showing off a series of stylish outfits she wore for the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards held in Abu Dhabi last week.

She shared in the caption how ‘mommy is back’ as she returned to work after a short maternity leave.

In one look, she showed off her incredible postpartum figure in an animal print catsuit with ears as she strutted her stuff.

Mom: Jessie J shared an adorable clip with her son Sky – who she shares with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman – on her Instagram on Wednesday

Work on it: In one look, she showed off her incredible postpartum figure in an animal print catsuit with ears as she strutted her stuff

Star: She shared in the caption how ‘mommy is back’ as she returned to work after a short maternity leave

Another saw her don a purple leather strapless top and matching wide-leg trousers.

She wrote the caption, “GLAM MEEEE… From RAPID change to you.

“Mom’s back and she’s still not cool. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2023 ABU DHABI LET GOOOOOOOOO!!”

It comes after the star was praised by fans earlier this month for embracing her natural body after welcoming her first baby four months ago.

She proudly shared a photo of herself wearing Calvin Klein underwear on Instagram on Friday as part of a photo dump.

The Price Tag hitmaker shared a slew of photos on her page.

In another photo, Jessie is captured in a mirror selfie, donning a white ruffled top and black flared pants, along with a pair of black All Star Converse.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a pair of black shades.

Happy: Jessie has previously told how becoming a mother is ‘all I’ve ever wanted’, with the pregnancy coming 13 months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage

Looking good: Another saw her slipping into a purple leather strapless top and matching wide-leg trousers

Exciting: She wrote the caption: ‘GLAM MEEEE… From RAPID change to you. “Mom’s back and she’s still not cool. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2023 ABU DHABI LET GOOOOOOOOO!!”

The Price Tag hitmaker kept her raven locks in a high half ponytail as she showed off a happy smile.

Jessie shared a carousel of photos depicting the joys and sorrows of motherhood with her 13.8 million followers, accompanied by an emotional caption for the post.

She wrote her message: ‘Take it for myself and for everyone who needs this…

‘The joy, the depression, the happiness, the anger, the brutality, the pain, the magic, the exhaustion, the tears, the laughter, the new, the fear.

‘The ups, the downs, the ruthlessness, the sexiness, the confidence, the loneliness, the old, the guilt, the change, the bliss, the lost, the found.’

‘Love yourself, despite everything. You do it and you will weather the intense storm that postpartum brings.”

One of the photos captured a sweet moment of Jessie holding her newborn in her arms, after more selfies with a new face.

Another showed the singer in a sleepy mood while wearing a white sweatshirt.

In another mirror selfie, the singer is captured in a stunning green one-shoulder top and denim as she styled her locks into a sleek bun.

She ended her carousel with a photo of herself crying as she opened up about the ups and downs of motherhood.

In August, the singer posted a video on her social media page of her third workout since the birth of son Sky.

The Flashlight hitmaker showed off her postpartum figure in a brown sports bra and skintight leggings as she worked up a sweat.

She captioned her upload: “I ate a pack of gluten free Oreos on the way home. Balance.’

After posting the video, Jessie J revealed on her Instagram Stories that she has trained a total of four times since welcoming her son 14 weeks ago.

The pop star wrote: ‘Lots of ‘how often do you train now Jess?’ The video I just posted is my third workout since baby. He is 14 weeks old today.

‘Since this video I’ve been training again… BIG. I am not and never will be consistent (even before pregnancy). But I come where and when I can.

“I’m just enjoying being able to go, move my energy, hang out with Chiefnaka and explore this new body of mine.”

It came days after she revealed her exact weight on social media, telling her followers she weighs 10kg just three months after giving birth.

Jessie clapped back at people who commented on her postpartum figure earlier in August, taking to her Instagram Story to respond to the body shamers who pointed out that her physique had changed after giving birth.

In response to the comments, she wrote, “A few people have said to me, ‘I bet you can’t wait to get your body back,’” she began before adding a rolling eyes emoji.

“I don’t want to go back,” she clarified. ‘That body is gone. I want my body to progress. I bring my body forward.’

Jessie and her basketball player boyfriend welcomed baby Sky into the world in early May after a year of dating.

Jessie announced the happy news on Instagram, writing: ‘A week ago my whole life changed. My son came into this world and my heart became twice as big. The feeling is indescribable. I’m flying in love.

‘He’s magical. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole (world). He and I are both doing great. I love every second of it and still can’t believe it’s real, here and mine.

Animation: She posed as a cat as she shared a clip from her time at the event on her social media

Glamorous: In another stunning look, she dazzled in a glittery ensemble as she danced around and had fun

Doting mother: The star managed to keep her pregnancy a secret at first and announced she was expecting in January

‘I’m so grateful pfff *happy tears*. To all of you who have followed my journey so far, thank you for all your continued love and support. I’ll come back to Instagram when I’m ready.”

The star initially managed to keep the pregnancy a secret and announced she was expecting in January.

Jessie has previously shared that becoming a mother is ‘all I’ve ever wanted’, and that the pregnancy comes 13 months after she suffered a devastating miscarriage in November 2021.

The singer explained the heartbreaking ordeal on social media at the time, explaining that doctors struggled to find a heartbeat for the baby during her third scan – before learning she had suffered a miscarriage.