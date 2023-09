NNA ndash; Beirut Metropolitan Greek Orthodox Bishop, Elias Audi, on Wednesday welcomed the Ambassador of Argentina to Lebanon, Mauricio Alice, who said after the meeting: ldquo;It is a farewell visit for Metropolitan Audi; I appreciate every conversation and every exchange of opinions I had with His Excellency, whether in the past or during this last visit. I wanted tonbsp;express my gratitude to him for all these moments.rdquo;

