    Arlo's new security tags can disable your security system with a doorbell tap

    Arlo's new security tags can disable your security system with a doorbell tap

    Arlo is adding a new device to its smart home security lineup that should make it easier to disarm your Arlo Home Security system without having to search through the company’s companion app or use its keypad once you’re in the house. He Press release for Arlo’s new Essential series of products, which includes a new video doorbell, outdoor camera, indoor camera, and XL security camera, mentions an “Arlo Security Tag” that can be placed against the new doorbell to quickly disarm the company’s security system when the Little Keychain launches in the “fourth quarter of 2023.”

    When asked for comment on the product, Arlo spokesperson Hannah Block said the Arlo security tag will be the “first NFC Touchless Disarm device” and that more details will be released closer to the tag’s release date. at the end of this year. No price was provided and the information we have is scant, but the tag appears to be similar to a contactless key fob like the now-discontinued Google Nest Secure tags.

    Having quick access to Arlo’s security tag should help prevent accidentally activating any of the sirens featured in the company’s new Essentials line, as long as they haven’t fallen into the hands of a thief.

