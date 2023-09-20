How to watch France vs Namibia and what time is the match? As Les Bleus look to make it three wins in a row at the Rugby World Cup

<!–

France will look to earn their third straight Rugby World Cup victory when they play Namibia.

Fabien Galthie’s side come into the match on the back of a 27-12 win against Uruguay last week. While Les Bleus won two from two, the favorites were far from convincing in their final match.

As for Namibia, they suffered a heavy defeat (71-3) against New Zealand in their last match. Allister Coetzee’s side are bottom of Pool A and look unlikely to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

South Africa are the current holders of the tournament after Handre Pollard produced a kicking masterclass to help the Springboks to a 32-12 victory against England in the 2019 final.

Mail Sport explains everything you need to know ahead of France’s clash with Namibia.

France will be looking for its third straight Rugby World Cup win against Namibia

Namibia remain winless at the tournament, suffering a heavy defeat to New Zealand in their last match

France vs Namibia – Important information

The Rugby World Cup match between France and Namibia takes place on Thursday evening.

Thursday’s match between the two teams starts at 8pm BST at the Stade de Marseille.

How to watch

France’s clash with Namibia will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Fans can stream the match live on ITV X.

For those wanting to catch the action in the US, Peacock will stream the game, while fans in Australia can tune into the game via Stan Sport.

The clash between France and Namibia will take place at the Stade de Marseille

Teams

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarry; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Olivon, Jelonch.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.

Namibia: Van der Bergh; Mouton, Deysel, Burger, Greyling; Loubser, Theron; Sethie, Van der Westhuizen, Coetzee, Tjeriko, Ludick, Katjijeko, Retief, Gaoseb.

Replacements: Nortje, Benade, Shifuka, Van Lill, Hardwick, Blaauw, Izaacs, Rossouw.

Les Bleus are heavy favorites to earn their third win of the tournament against the underdogs

Chances

France wins – 1/750

Draw – 50/1

Namibia wins – 66/1

All odds via Sky Bet and correct at time of publication.