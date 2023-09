NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, former MP Zaher el-Khatib, with whom he discussednbsp;the current general situation and the latest political developments.

Speaker Berri later met with ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; MP Wael Abou Faour, over the latestnbsp;political developments and legislative affairs.

