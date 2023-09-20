Azerbaijan confirms Karabakh ceasefire: Defence Ministry

NNA – Azerbaijan confirmed that a ceasefire to end its military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh had been reached with Armenian separatists, starting 0900 GMT Wednesday and that integration talks will take place the following day.

quot;Taking into account the appeal of representatives of Armenian residents in Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached to suspend local anti-terrorist measures on September, 20 at 1.00 pm (0900 GMT),quot; the defence ministry said in a statement.

The office of President Ilham Aliyev separately confirmed talks with Armenian separatists on the quot;reintegrationquot; with Azerbaijan on Thursday in the town of Yevlkah. — AFP

nbsp;

==================== L.Y