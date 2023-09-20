Fayyad inaugurates “Beirut Energy Week” exhibition with the participation of Caretaker Ministers of Tourism and Information

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, with the participation of Caretaker Ministers of Tourism, Walid Nassar, and Information nbsp;Ziad Makary, on Wednesday inaugurated the exhibition within the framework of ldquo;Beirut Energy Weekrdquo;, at the ldquo;Le Royalrdquo; Hotel ndash; Dbayeh, in the presence of scores of specialists from Lebanon and abroad.

In his delivered word, Caretaker Minister Fayyad stressed ldquo;the importance of Lebanonrsquo;s transition to renewable energy.rdquo;

Minister Fayyad said: lsquo;ldquo;The opening of this conference at this stage is very essential after an absence of two years due to COVID-19, and it will be an annual conference. This year will be a pivotal year because it will determine Lebanonrsquo;s transition from regular energy to a country that relies heavily on renewable energy through solar energy and hydropower, together to representnbsp;20 to 30 percent of the applied energy in Lebanon. This percentage will increase in the coming years, especially since there is great potential for improvement.rsquo;rsquo;

Caretaker Minister Makary, in turn, stressed ldquo;the role of the media in directing the citizen towards renewable energy,rdquo; and said: ldquo;This exhibition indicates that the Lebanese, despite all the difficult and compelling circumstances we are going through, always look towards the future. As for the issue of electricity, new technology remains the best in light of the difficulties this sector is enduring.rdquo;

=============== L.Y