Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Fayyad inaugurates “Beirut Energy Week” exhibition with the participation of Caretaker Ministers of Tourism and Information

    By

    Sep 20, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, with the participation of Caretaker Ministers of Tourism, Walid Nassar, and Information nbsp;Ziad Makary, on Wednesday inaugurated the exhibition within the framework of ldquo;Beirut Energy Weekrdquo;, at the ldquo;Le Royalrdquo; Hotel ndash; Dbayeh, in the presence of scores of specialists from Lebanon and abroad.

    In his delivered word, Caretaker Minister Fayyad stressed ldquo;the importance of Lebanonrsquo;s transition to renewable energy.rdquo;

    Minister Fayyad said: lsquo;ldquo;The opening of this conference at this stage is very essential after an absence of two years due to COVID-19, and it will be an annual conference. This year will be a pivotal year because it will determine Lebanonrsquo;s transition from regular energy to a country that relies heavily on renewable energy through solar energy and hydropower, together to representnbsp;20 to 30 percent of the applied energy in Lebanon. This percentage will increase in the coming years, especially since there is great potential for improvement.rsquo;rsquo;

    Caretaker Minister Makary, in turn, stressed ldquo;the role of the media in directing the citizen towards renewable energy,rdquo; and said: ldquo;This exhibition indicates that the Lebanese, despite all the difficult and compelling circumstances we are going through, always look towards the future. As for the issue of electricity, new technology remains the best in light of the difficulties this sector is enduring.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    My Mum, Your Dad ‘descends into chaos as the KIDS start getting cosy off-screen’ – and fans are already speculating about one pair

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Free agent Jesse Lingard continues bid to earn West Ham contract as he is pictured training with the Hammers ahead of Europa League clash against Backa Topola

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Kentucky’s Democratic governor hits GOP opponent over abortion with ad featuring incest survivor

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    My Mum, Your Dad ‘descends into chaos as the KIDS start getting cosy off-screen’ – and fans are already speculating about one pair

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Free agent Jesse Lingard continues bid to earn West Ham contract as he is pictured training with the Hammers ahead of Europa League clash against Backa Topola

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Kentucky’s Democratic governor hits GOP opponent over abortion with ad featuring incest survivor

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    A 96-year-old judge has been suspended after a bitter fight that rocked a key federal court

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy