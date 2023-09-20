Is this the new ‘four lads in jeans’ meme? Snap showing a group of topless male friends posing in an Ibiza club with their man bags causes a sensation online

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A photo of a group of male friends enjoying a club night in Ibiza has caused a stir online. Many call it ‘hilarious’.

Earlier this week, a young man named @CartzT30 on

The photo has been viewed more than seven million times in two days and is making waves on social media, with users finding it hilarious.

Many compare it to the “four boys in jeans” meme, which gained internet fame in 2019 and was even honored with a statue.

Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey took an innocent group photo on a night out in 2019, wearing tight jeans and standing side by side – but they were ribbed for being ‘stereotypically British’ and their photo went viral .

A photo of a group of male friends enjoying a club night in Ibiza has caused a sensation online – with many calling it ‘hilarious’.

Cartz captioned the photo: ‘Last night was eventful to say the least #ibiza #ibizarocks #benhemsley’

Both photos showed a group of men enjoying a night out in typically boyish fashion.

In the new meme, shared by a man named Cartz on Twitter, a group of men pose for the camera with their tops off and a fanny pack around their chest.

For many viewers, one of the hairstyle choices is in the spotlight, with the man on the far right causing a stir in particular.

The post, captioned: ‘Last night was eventful to say the least #ibiza #ibizarocks #benhemsley’, was viewed more than seven million times in just two days.

Hundreds of people have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photo.

While many made light-hearted comments, some “toasted” the outfit choices.

One user said: ‘That little guy on the right, did his mother cut his hair with a knife and fork?’

A second added: “No wait why are you guys getting roasted so hard.”

Hundreds of users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the photo, and many seemed to find it hilarious

A third wrote: ‘The handbags’ with laughing emojis.

A fourth said: ‘The man on the right looks like he’s going to the bar to order a pint of mead.’

Cartz later responded to the answers. He said: ‘When you get violated on Twitter you try to pack yourself in’ with a photo of him trying to fit into his suitcase.

Nevertheless, he encouraged people to continue sharing their thoughts. He said: ‘Keep these comments coming, we love them but there are no A+ comments yet, but there are some good ones.’

It is unclear whether the boys in Ibiza will reach the level of internet fame as the ‘four boys in jeans meme’, who were honored with a statue.

Many compare it to the ‘four boys in jeans’ meme, which gained internet fame in 2019 and was even honored with a statue (photo)

The artist, known as Tat Vision, unveiled the artwork on Saturday, August 27, 2022, outside All Bar One in Grand Central, Birmingham.

The sculptor said they made it from female mannequins in tight clothing, with added paper mache and PVA glue, covered with bronze paint.

The ‘boys in jeans’ now have a verified Instagram profile, which has amassed more than 25,000 followers, where the group reposts memes created by people online.

Cartz responded to the photo’s backlash. He said: ‘If you are violated on Twitter, you try to hide yourself away’

Despite being “disgraced,” Cartz encouraged viewers to continue sharing their thoughts on the photo

Since their rise to online meme status, they have mixed with the stars.

Pictures show them alongside football legend Chris Kamara and bodybuilder Martyn Ford, and have been interviewed on BBC Radio 1 and Good Morning Britain.

The main meme, which dominated social media after it went viral, involved users attaching a photo of the group with a made-up ‘quote’, featuring something the user thought one of the boys would say.