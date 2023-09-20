Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Makary sponsors Makassed Association gathering

    NNA – The Makassed Philanthropic Islamic Association of Beirut organized a media gathering in which it presented association#39;s history, achievements and vision, followed by a lunch banquet.

    The event took place at the nursing school of Makassed Hospital under the auspices of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary.

    In a word delivered on the occasion, Makary said that quot;hopes are pinned on three armies, thank to which Lebanon can breathe: the military security, the financial security, and social security.quot;

    He also thanked the Makassed Association for the donation it granted to Teacute;leacute; Liban, and which allowed the state-run television to hire translators to translate the news bulletins into sign language.

