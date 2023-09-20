Mikati holds joint meeting with Turkish and Palestinian presidents, meets Iraqi PM

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday continued his meetings and talks in New York on the sidelines of his participation in the 78th UN General Assembly.

Mikati held a joint meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Talks touched on an array of affairs on common interest.

Mikati also held bilateral talks with President Abbas over the Palestinian situation, especially the latest events in the refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh.

During the meeting, Abbas stressed that he had given instructions to end the fighting, respect the Lebanese law, and coordinate with the Lebanese state. For his part, Mikati highlighted the necessity of ceasing the military acts and cooperating with the Lebanese security apparatuses to address the current tensions.

quot;What happened does not serve the Palestinian Cause; it constitutes an insult to the Lebanese state in general, and to the city of Saida in particular.

Separately, Mikati held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Shia#39; Al Sudani, whom he invited to visit Lebanon soon.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============R.A.H.