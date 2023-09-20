Sean Connery’s widow, 94, joins his socialite granddaughter Saskia in rare snaps as they pose in party dresses in the Bahamas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sir Sean Connery’s widow and his socialite granddaughter have shared a series of photos of them posing together in the Bahamas.

The late James Bond star lived in the Bahamas with his wife, Lady Micheline Connery, 94, until his death in 2020 at the age of 90.

Photos posted to Instagram by Micheline’s granddaughter Saskia, 27, show the close bond the two women share.

The stylish non-agenarian was stunning in a green bodycon midi dress, with long sleeves and a high neck, which she paired with silver strappy high heel sandals.

Meanwhile, her strawberry blonde locks, with gray streaks at the front, were worn in loose waves.

Lady Micheline Connery stuns in a stylish bodycon dress as she poses with her granddaughter Saskia (both pictured)

An aerial view of Saskia shows the idyllic white sand beaches in the Bahamas, as well as the dancing musicians

Meanwhile, Saskia wears a mini-length blue sundress, with short puff sleeves and a floral print. Her gown is paired with wedge sandals and a small yellow handbag.

The look is finished with a natural makeup look, with dewy skin, a nude lip and smokey eyes.

In one of the photos, the women stand with their arms around each other, smiling at the camera.

Meanwhile, another photo shows the women in the same pose, but looking into each other’s eyes and smiling at each other.

A similar shot further shows their sweet bond, as the women hold hands and smile again as they look at each other.

And in another they are seen hugging, while Saskia sits, and Micheline leans forward to give her granddaughter a kiss.

Further photos and short video clips in the post, which also has the hashtag ‘happy birthday’, show a band playing music as Saskia dances.

The vibrant photos are captioned by Saskia: ‘This is 94.’

In one of the photos, the two women are seen embracing as Micheline bends down to kiss her granddaughter

When Sir Sean died in 2020, Micheline, a Moroccan-French painter and Connery’s second wife, said: ‘He was my life for so long and I am grateful for the wonderful life we ​​had together. But for me it’s not the same now.’

Thomas Sean Connery was born into a working-class family in the Fountainbridge area of ​​Edinburgh, left school at the age of 14 and got a job as a milkman.

A variety of other jobs followed, including as a laborer and truck driver, and then a spell in the Royal Navy before being medically discharged.

He became interested in bodybuilding and it was a visit to London in 1953 to take part in the Mr Universe competition that kick-started his acting career.

The future James Bond star took the opportunity to audition for a West End production of South Pacific and landed a role in the chorus. More stage roles followed and he also broke into television and film, eventually winning a prominent role in the 1959 Disney film Darby O’Gill And The Little People.

But being cast as 007 propelled him to international fame and fame.

Sean Connery at the restaurant of the gulf of ‘La Manga del Mar Menor’ with his wife Micheline Roquebrune, 1973, Murcia, Spain

Worth an estimated £266 million at his death, his private life was often as eventful as that on screen and he was rarely far from controversy. His first wife, Australian actress Diane Cilento, claimed in her autobiography that he resented her success and “couldn’t handle” his own fame. She accused him of physically and mentally abusing her and described an incident in which he allegedly knocked her to the ground twice in a Spanish hotel room in 1964.

Connery vehemently denied the claims and branded his ex-wife a “crazy woman” who never got over their divorce. But he later caused more controversy, telling Playboy magazine: ‘I don’t think there’s anything particularly wrong with hitting a woman – although I don’t recommend doing it the same way you would hit a man.

His marriage to Micheline survived his wandering eye, including a seven-month affair with British pop star Lynsey De Paul.

But in later years he instructed his agents to turn down all acting work and retired with Micheline to life in New Providence, the Bahamas. According to Hollywood sources, producers always offered him “wheelbarrows full of money” to make a cameo in whatever movie they were making, but “he just wasn’t interested.”

Saskia is a fashion entrepreneur and influencer with more than 20,000 followers on Instagram (pictured with her grandfather)

Saskia is a fashion entrepreneur and influencer with more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

She reportedly splits her time between the US and the Bahamas, but regularly shares photos of her adventures around the world, from Paris to London.

The former 007 star’s granddaughter went to school in the United States before attending university in Paris, where she graduated in 2017.

In addition to enjoying poetry, photography, spearfishing and tennis, the socialite also spends time volunteering at a Bahamian school for underprivileged children on the island.

Earlier this year she shared some clips of herself in a bikini in the Bahamas, writing about her own swimwear collection.

Sean Connery’s granddaughter Saskia has revealed her insecurities around swimwear – as she shared a video showing off her bikini collection on Instagram

The caption of the post read: ‘POV: You’ve spent 80 percent of your life in a bikini and are tired of not feeling your best when summer rolls around and you need to show more skin.’

In one clip, she posed on the side of a boat in a bright green bikini, while in another clip she danced on the beach wearing a purple two-piece.

In a third, she was seen throwing her arms in the air in joy as she took a boat ride from the island.

Saskia recently revealed that she was creating a swimwear line after feeling frustrated with the lack of options on the market.

The line, Saga Swimming, has just 500 followers on Instagram alongside the description: ‘On a mission to make every woman feel confident and beautiful on the beach #JoinTheSaga.’