Amazon’s new Echo Frames are audio glasses that actually look nice

A big technological change is the improvement of battery life. At the event, Amazon said the new Echo Frames have six hours of battery life, and if that holds up in real-world use, that’s more than the just over three hours of active use that Dieter Bohn got when he reviewed the original version. They also support multipoint pairing so you can easily pair and switch frames between two devices. You can also set up a new feature that lets you ask Alexa to help you find your glasses.