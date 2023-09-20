Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Amazon’s new Echo Frames are audio glasses that actually look nice

    Amazon’s new Echo Frames are audio glasses that actually look nice

    Amazon just announced a new version of its Alexa-equipped Echo Frames audio glasses at its September 2023 device event. The new glasses are quite stylish and have some technological improvements as well.

    A big technological change is the improvement of battery life. At the event, Amazon said the new Echo Frames have six hours of battery life, and if that holds up in real-world use, that’s more than the just over three hours of active use that Dieter Bohn got when he reviewed the original version. They also support multipoint pairing so you can easily pair and switch frames between two devices. You can also set up a new feature that lets you ask Alexa to help you find your glasses.

    The new frames also come in seven new style options, including two from Carrera Eyewear: Modern Rectangle, Rectangle, Round, Square, Cat Eye, Carrera Cruiser and Carrera Sprinter. They look much more modern than the original model.

    The new Frames will start at $269.99, but Amazon hasn’t specified when they’ll actually launch. The company says you’ll be able to sign up to receive notifications about pre-orders on the Echo Frames details page.

