    Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Stuck It to Joe Jonas With Their Girls’ Night Out

    Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Stuck It to Joe Jonas With Their Girls’ Night Out

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Just weeks after the dueling camps of divorcing couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took their first swings at each other—some stories said she partied too hard, while others claimed he wasn’t supportive enough after their second child was born—Turner dealt a death blow.

    On Tuesday night, the actress was spotted, looking fabulous, strutting into Via Carota in the West Village alongside none other than Taylor Swift, who is perhaps Jonas’ most famous ex. Notably, this was Turner’s first public appearance since news of her split from Jonas broke earlier this month.

    Via Carota has been a favorite spot of Swift’s this summer while she’s re-laid claim to New York City as her paparazzi stage. For her outing on Tuesday night, the pop star was dressed casually in a denim trench coat as she looped arms with Turner, who was the main event in a shimmering crop top.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

