Progressive Org Plans $10 Million for School Board Races

A progressive campaign group is getting in on school board battles, with a goal of an eight-figure war chest for the hyper-local races.

Run For Something, a progressive group focused on supporting candidates in down-ballot races, says it’s planning a $10 million investment in left-leaning school and library board candidates in 2024 and 2025. The Wednesday announcement comes amid intensifying battles for school and library boards, with conservative campaigns moving to slash funding and restrict education on topics like race and gender. Some right-wing groups, like Moms for Liberty, have already led school board campaigns, and signaled plans to increase their electoral efforts.

Amanda Litman, cofounder of Run For Something, said her organization launched the project after identifying “a real hole in the ecosystem on the left, particularly around school and library board races in the electoral space.”

