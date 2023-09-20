Jessie J shows off her dramatic new hair transformation as she ditches her long black locks for a brunette bob

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jessie J showed off her new hair transformation on Instagram on Wednesday when she ditched her long black locks for a chic new ‘do. The 35-year-old singer looked effortlessly glamorous as she revealed her new short brunette bob in a sweet transition video, filmed at the hairdresser. At the beginning of the video, she was all smiles as she let loose her old curly dark locks while sitting in the salon chair. As the stylist wrapped the cape around her, the video cut to Jessie showing off her new look. The Price Tag hitmaker wore a white top for the salon visit, tucked into black leather trousers.

She wrote: ‘She – ‘Keep it long and dark’ Me – ’

The new hairstyle comes after Jessie welcomed her first child in May.

Earlier on Wednesday, she shared an adorable clip with her son Sky – who she shares with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman – on her Instagram.

The singer cuddled her baby before showing off a series of stylish outfits she wore for the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards held in Abu Dhabi last week.

She shared in the caption how ‘mommy is back’ as she returned to work after a short maternity leave.

In one look, she showed off her incredible postpartum figure in an animal print catsuit with ears as she strutted her stuff.

Another saw her don a purple leather strapless top and matching wide-leg trousers.

She wrote in the caption, “GLAM MEEEE… From RAPID change to you.

“Mom’s back and she’s still not cool. KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 2023 ABU DHABI LET GOOOOOOOOO!!”

It comes after the star was praised by fans earlier this month for embracing her natural body after welcoming her first baby four months ago.

She proudly shared a photo of herself wearing Calvin Klein underwear on Instagram on Friday as part of a photo dump.

The Price Tag hitmaker shared a slew of photos on her page.

In another photo, Jessie is captured in a mirror selfie, donning a white ruffled top and black flared pants, along with a pair of black All Star Converse.

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a pair of black shades.

The Price Tag hitmaker kept her raven locks in a high half ponytail as she showed off a happy smile.

Jessie shared a carousel of photos depicting the joys and sorrows of motherhood with her 13.8 million followers, accompanied by an emotional caption for the post.

She wrote her message: ‘Take it for myself and for everyone who needs this…

‘The joy, the depression, the happiness, the anger, the brutality, the pain, the magic, the exhaustion, the tears, the laughter, the new, the fear.

‘The ups, the downs, the ruthlessness, the sexiness, the confidence, the loneliness, the old, the guilt, the change, the bliss, the lost, the found.’

‘Love yourself, despite everything. You do it and you will weather the intense storm that postpartum brings.”

One of the photos captured a sweet moment of Jessie holding her newborn in her arms, after more selfies with a new face.

Another showed the singer in a sleepy mood while wearing a white sweatshirt.

In another mirror selfie, the singer is captured in a stunning green one-shoulder top and denim as she styled her locks into a sleek bun.

She ended her carousel with a photo of herself crying as she opened up about the ups and downs of motherhood.

In August, the singer posted a video on her social media page of her third workout since the birth of son Sky.

The Flashlight hitmaker showed off her postpartum figure in a brown sports bra and skintight leggings as she worked up a sweat.

She captioned her upload: “I ate a pack of gluten free Oreos on the way home. Balance.’

After posting the video, Jessie J revealed on her Instagram Stories that she has trained a total of four times since welcoming her son 14 weeks ago.

The pop star wrote: ‘Lots of ‘how often do you train now Jess?’ The video I just posted is my third workout since baby. He is 14 weeks old today.

‘Since this video I’ve been training again… BIG. I am not and never will be consistent (even before pregnancy). But I come where and when I can.

“I’m just enjoying being able to go, move my energy, hang out with Chiefnaka and explore this new body of mine.”

