Ex-Trump Aide Says Rudy Giuliani Stuck His Hand Up Her Skirt on Jan. 6

Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

Shortly before an angry mob of MAGA fans overran the U.S. Capitol to avenge Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, a lecherous Rudy Giuliani allegedly molested White House aide-turned-Jan. 6 whistleblower Cassidy Hutchinson while the outgoing president was onstage riling up the crowd.

In Enough, a book set to be released Sept. 26, Hutchinson, 27, says that she encountered the 79-year-old former New York City mayor in a backstage tent during Trump’s incendiary speech at a pre-riot rally on the Ellipse.

“I find Rudy in the back of the tent with, among others, John Eastman,” Hutchinson writes in an excerpt obtained by The Guardian. “The corners of his mouth split into a Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.