My Mum, Your Dad ‘descends into chaos as the KIDS start getting cosy off-screen’ – and fans are already speculating about one pair

Name: Monique

Age: 50

Place: Winchmore Hill

Profession: Therapist/student

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Kind-hearted, a believer in God and positive. I radiate love!

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? To dip my toes back into the pool of dating, and try to connect with someone and find love, and experience what it’s like to live with other people again.

Name: Sharon

Age: 53

Place: Sunderland

Profession: Guarantee and welfare officer in education

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, sincere, personal.

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? She was getting desperate! I had lost all confidence in myself. I think she wanted to give me a little helping hand for Tia.

Name: Caroline

Age: 51

Place: South Lanarkshire

Profession: Technical advisor/scan assistant at a private baby clinic

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Charismatic, outgoing and fun. I can be a bit fiery sometimes!

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? I’ve been single for so long, it’s probably the longest I’ve ever been single! I’ve always been very happy being single, but I think she was like, ‘Mom, you have to go there!’

Name: Natalie

Age: 44

Place: Bournemouth

Profession: Coach for self-esteem and relationship recovery

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Adventurous, deep and outgoing.

Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? I’ve been alone for a long time. I think he thinks now is my time for me.

Name: Paul

Age: 51

Place: London, lives in Bath

Profession: Owner, decoration company

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Very relaxed, laid back and loyal.

Why did your daughter nominate you? MMYD? She thinks I should handle myself when it comes to dating!

Name: Clayton

Age: 57

Place: Nottingham

Profession: Pastoral support worker

How would you describe yourself in a few words? I’m quite bubbly. For me, it’s all about balance when it comes to fun. I would say there is a cheeky side to me too.

Why did your son Christian nominate you for MMYD? He would like me to be in a relationship with someone I can have a future with.

Name: Roger

Age: 58

Place: Derbyshire

Profession: Postman

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, loving, conscientious, struggling to grow old – I don’t want to grow old. I lost my wife, I know you can get up and life can be over in a split second.

Why did your daughter Jess nominate you for MMYD? She is a sweet girl. Her mother was very thoughtful about everything – she could plan things down to the last detail – and Jess has that. She’s so thoughtful and it was just really sweet of her to say, ‘Dad, look, we understand that you’re going through a hard time and it’s been hard and we know that you have a lot of love to give and we’re OK if you need someone would see differently’.

After my wife died eighteen months ago, I didn’t really want to meet anyone anymore. You don’t expect it to be you, and you don’t expect it to be your wife. But I’m going to the show to gain some confidence. I must have subconsciously wanted to meet someone by saying yes to the show.

Name: Elliott

Age: 53

Place: Essex

Profession: Gym teacher/football coach

How would your son describe you? He would say I’m very fun and easy going (I’m not easy going).

Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? He wants to get rid of me! I think the prospect of me being in his life for too much longer was a burden. No, he just wants me to be happy.

Name: Janey

Age: 47

Place: West Sussex

Profession: Singer/recruitment manager

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Fun, friendly, outgoing and creative.

Why did your son nominate you for MMYD? Because he has lost all hope for me, he thinks I am undateable! He wants me to meet someone.

Name: Martin H

Age: 56

Place: Birmingham/lives in Epsom

Profession: Retired basketball player, sports presenter and MD

How would you describe yourself in a few words? I’m tall, I’m fun, I’m outgoing and I consider myself a likable guy. I’ve spent 90% of my life in the friend zone… I’m everyone’s best friend.

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? To try and get me out of the friend zone! I have a lack of self esteem and she thinks I’m worth it and I do a lot for my family and I should be given the opportunity to find emotional fulfillment.

Name: Tolullah

Age: 50

Place: London

Profession: Design consultant/journalist

How would you describe yourself in a few words? I am a lively and warm person. I am also fiercely loyal and passionate about the people I love.

Why did your daughter nominate you for MMYD? She thought it would be really good for me to meet someone who chose someone else, as opposed to my own choices.

Name: Martin M

Age: 53

Place: Derby/lives in Ibiza

Profession: Real estate developer

How would you describe yourself in a few words? Tall – I’m 6 feet tall – handsome, intelligent, single. I have a business mind, I try to live a good life, but also with responsibility. I take my fatherly duties very seriously.

What do you enjoy most about participating in MMYD? I’ve always struggled to meet people who are on my wavelength. So I thought: if they line up several single ladies, I’ll join in. What’s not to like about it?