Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    News

    Stephen Stills Backs Away From RFK Jr. After Fundraiser

    By

    Sep 20, 2023 , , , ,
    Stephen Stills Backs Away From RFK Jr. After Fundraiser

    Courtesy of Team Kennedy

    Last February, Stephen Stills joined bandmates David Crosby and Graham Nash in announcing that they’d be removing their music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who was spearheading a protest of podcaster Joe Rogan’s “dangerous” anti-vaccine misinformation.

    “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during the global pandemic has deadly consequences,” the trio wrote at the time. “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music—or the music we made together—to be on the same platform.”

    So it came as a surprise to see Stills, a year and a half later, sharing the stage with—and helping to raise millions of dollars for—notorious anti-vaxxer and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Revealed: Best and worst postcodes to buy a home in this month

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Aussies are slammed for creating a disgusting mess at McDonald’s: ‘I feel sorry for the workers that have to deal with this’

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    You’ll Never Believe Kim Kardashian’s Vulgar First Line on ‘American Horror Story’

    Sep 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Revealed: Best and worst postcodes to buy a home in this month

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Aussies are slammed for creating a disgusting mess at McDonald’s: ‘I feel sorry for the workers that have to deal with this’

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    You’ll Never Believe Kim Kardashian’s Vulgar First Line on ‘American Horror Story’

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nikki Haley’s ‘Accountant’ Boasts Bring Up Her Own Financial Ghosts

    Sep 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy