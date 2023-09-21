Stephen Stills Backs Away From RFK Jr. After Fundraiser

Courtesy of Team Kennedy

Last February, Stephen Stills joined bandmates David Crosby and Graham Nash in announcing that they’d be removing their music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who was spearheading a protest of podcaster Joe Rogan’s “dangerous” anti-vaccine misinformation.

“While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during the global pandemic has deadly consequences,” the trio wrote at the time. “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music—or the music we made together—to be on the same platform.”

So it came as a surprise to see Stills, a year and a half later, sharing the stage with—and helping to raise millions of dollars for—notorious anti-vaxxer and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week.

Read more at The Daily Beast.