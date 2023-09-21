Married at First Sight UK star Nathaniel shares a VERY cryptic post just hours before a huge row with transgender bride Ella is set to air

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Name: Arthur
Age: 23
From London
Occupation: tennis teacher
Why: ‘I’m ready to find the love of my life’
Name: Ella
Age: 29
From: Weston-Super-Mare
Occupation: Clinic consultant
Why: ‘This experiment means so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big problem for someone who has undergone transition’
Name: Brad
Age: 27
From: Grimsby
Occupation: model
Why: ‘I trust the experts with all my heart that they are a good fit for me’
Name: Jai
Age: 31
From: Lancashire
Occupation: sales manager
Why: Hopefully they have found someone who suits me and I have faith that everything happens for a reason’
Name: Georges
Age: 30
From: Surrey
Occupation: sports rehabilitation doctor
Why: ‘I told the Experts that I will give 120%. “I trust them and I’m going to trust the process.”
Name: Laura
Age: 34
From: Hampshire
Occupation: financial manager
Why: ‘I’m firmly keeping my fingers crossed for a positive outcome – I don’t want another divorce’
Name: Lucas
Age: 30
From: Claton
Occupation: Sales manager
Why: ‘I’m very open, so I know I can make things work and build up, I just hope she has the same attitude’
Name: Peggy
Age: 32
From: Kent
Occupation: Technology risk partner
Why: ‘I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend’
Name: Nathaniel
Age: 36
From: Manchester
Occupation: Event marketing manager
Why: ‘I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they did a good job, that’s all I can say’
Name: Porsche
Age: 36
From London
Occupation: Executive assistant
Why: ‘I try not to think too much about the fact that I’m marrying a total stranger because I’ll probably drive myself crazy’
Name: Paulus
Age: 26
From: Chesham
Occupation: Account manager
Why: ‘I hope the experts literally hand-delivered my best friend and life partner’
Name: Rosaline
Age: 28
From: Crewe
Occupation: florist
Why: ‘I’m excited, but I’m also quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real’
Name: Terence
Age: 40
From: Reading
Occupation: Youth worker/DJ
Why: ‘I’m looking forward to it and I’m enthusiastic. The only thing I worry about is whether she will like me.”
Name: Shona
Age: 31
From: Nottingham
Occupation: Performing arts teacher
Why: “It would be a happily ever after for me if he and I went through the experiment and really tried to grow together.”
Name: Thomas
Age: 27
From: Wiltshire
Profession: investment communications
Why: ‘I’m excited to meet this person and see what we can do together’
Name: Tasja
Age: 25
From: Leeds
Occupation: Childcare worker
Why: ‘I have faith in the experts that I can find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!’
