Married at First Sight UK star Nathaniel shares a VERY cryptic post just hours before a huge row with transgender bride Ella is set to air

Name: Arthur

Age: 23

From London

Occupation: tennis teacher

Why: ‘I’m ready to find the love of my life’

Name: Ella

Age: 29

From: Weston-Super-Mare

Occupation: Clinic consultant

Why: ‘This experiment means so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big problem for someone who has undergone transition’

Name: Brad

Age: 27

From: Grimsby

Occupation: model

Why: ‘I trust the experts with all my heart that they are a good fit for me’

Name: Jai

Age: 31

From: Lancashire

Occupation: sales manager

Why: Hopefully they have found someone who suits me and I have faith that everything happens for a reason’

Name: Georges

Age: 30

From: Surrey

Occupation: sports rehabilitation doctor

Why: ‘I told the Experts that I will give 120%. “I trust them and I’m going to trust the process.”

Name: Laura

Age: 34

From: Hampshire

Occupation: financial manager

Why: ‘I’m firmly keeping my fingers crossed for a positive outcome – I don’t want another divorce’

Name: Lucas

Age: 30

From: Claton

Occupation: Sales manager

Why: ‘I’m very open, so I know I can make things work and build up, I just hope she has the same attitude’

Name: Peggy

Age: 32

From: Kent

Occupation: Technology risk partner

Why: ‘I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend’

Name: Nathaniel

Age: 36

From: Manchester

Occupation: Event marketing manager

Why: ‘I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they did a good job, that’s all I can say’

Name: Porsche

Age: 36

From London

Occupation: Executive assistant

Why: ‘I try not to think too much about the fact that I’m marrying a total stranger because I’ll probably drive myself crazy’

Name: Paulus

Age: 26

From: Chesham

Occupation: Account manager

Why: ‘I hope the experts literally hand-delivered my best friend and life partner’

Name: Rosaline

Age: 28

From: Crewe

Occupation: florist

Why: ‘I’m excited, but I’m also quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real’

Name: Terence

Age: 40

From: Reading

Occupation: Youth worker/DJ

Why: ‘I’m looking forward to it and I’m enthusiastic. The only thing I worry about is whether she will like me.”

Name: Shona

Age: 31

From: Nottingham

Occupation: Performing arts teacher

Why: “It would be a happily ever after for me if he and I went through the experiment and really tried to grow together.”

Name: Thomas

Age: 27

From: Wiltshire

Profession: investment communications

Why: ‘I’m excited to meet this person and see what we can do together’

Name: Tasja

Age: 25

From: Leeds

Occupation: Childcare worker

Why: ‘I have faith in the experts that I can find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!’