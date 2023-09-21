Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    News

    Married at First Sight UK star Nathaniel shares a VERY cryptic post just hours before a huge row with transgender bride Ella is set to air

    By

    
    Name: Arthur

    Age: 23

    From London

    Occupation: tennis teacher

    Why: ‘I’m ready to find the love of my life’

    Name: Ella

    Age: 29

    From: Weston-Super-Mare

    Occupation: Clinic consultant

    Why: ‘This experiment means so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big problem for someone who has undergone transition’

    Name: Brad

    Age: 27

    From: Grimsby

    Occupation: model

    Why: ‘I trust the experts with all my heart that they are a good fit for me’

    Name: Jai

    Age: 31

    From: Lancashire

    Occupation: sales manager

    Why: Hopefully they have found someone who suits me and I have faith that everything happens for a reason’

    Name: Georges

    Age: 30

    From: Surrey

    Occupation: sports rehabilitation doctor

    Why: ‘I told the Experts that I will give 120%. “I trust them and I’m going to trust the process.”

    Name: Laura

    Age: 34

    From: Hampshire

    Occupation: financial manager

    Why: ‘I’m firmly keeping my fingers crossed for a positive outcome – I don’t want another divorce’

    Name: Lucas

    Age: 30

    From: Claton

    Occupation: Sales manager

    Why: ‘I’m very open, so I know I can make things work and build up, I just hope she has the same attitude’

    Name: Peggy

    Age: 32

    From: Kent

    Occupation: Technology risk partner

    Why: ‘I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend’

    Name: Nathaniel

    Age: 36

    From: Manchester

    Occupation: Event marketing manager

    Why: ‘I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they did a good job, that’s all I can say’

    Name: Porsche

    Age: 36

    From London

    Occupation: Executive assistant

    Why: ‘I try not to think too much about the fact that I’m marrying a total stranger because I’ll probably drive myself crazy’

    Name: Paulus

    Age: 26

    From: Chesham

    Occupation: Account manager

    Why: ‘I hope the experts literally hand-delivered my best friend and life partner’

    Name: Rosaline

    Age: 28

    From: Crewe

    Occupation: florist

    Why: ‘I’m excited, but I’m also quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real’

    Name: Terence

    Age: 40

    From: Reading

    Occupation: Youth worker/DJ

    Why: ‘I’m looking forward to it and I’m enthusiastic. The only thing I worry about is whether she will like me.”

    Name: Shona

    Age: 31

    From: Nottingham

    Occupation: Performing arts teacher

    Why: “It would be a happily ever after for me if he and I went through the experiment and really tried to grow together.”

    Name: Thomas

    Age: 27

    From: Wiltshire

    Profession: investment communications

    Why: ‘I’m excited to meet this person and see what we can do together’

    Name: Tasja

    Age: 25

    From: Leeds

    Occupation: Childcare worker

    Why: ‘I have faith in the experts that I can find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!’

