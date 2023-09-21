The Deep State Didn’t Frame Russell Brand, You Idiots

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

There are some things that are unknowable but, without a scintilla of evidence, should not be entertained as serious.

One of those is the notion that a conspiracy of “institutions”—the mainstream media, pharmaceutical companies, center-left politicians, and other monsters of “The Cathedral”—has manufactured multiple accusations against comedian and podcaster Russell Brand.

Brand has been accused by four women of sexual assault, as revealed in both a recent Channel 4 documentary and a Times of London investigative report. And a narrative has immediately formed not only among professional liars like Alex Jones and other internet trolls, but also from the mouths of mainstream right-wing commentators, that Brand is being persecuted by a vast conspiracy because of his anti-establishment commentary.

Read more at The Daily Beast.