Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    News

    The Deep State Didn’t Frame Russell Brand, You Idiots

    By

    Sep 20, 2023 , , , , ,
    The Deep State Didn’t Frame Russell Brand, You Idiots

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    There are some things that are unknowable but, without a scintilla of evidence, should not be entertained as serious.

    One of those is the notion that a conspiracy of “institutions”—the mainstream media, pharmaceutical companies, center-left politicians, and other monsters of “The Cathedral”—has manufactured multiple accusations against comedian and podcaster Russell Brand.

    Brand has been accused by four women of sexual assault, as revealed in both a recent Channel 4 documentary and a Times of London investigative report. And a narrative has immediately formed not only among professional liars like Alex Jones and other internet trolls, but also from the mouths of mainstream right-wing commentators, that Brand is being persecuted by a vast conspiracy because of his anti-establishment commentary.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Revealed: Best and worst postcodes to buy a home in this month

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Aussies are slammed for creating a disgusting mess at McDonald’s: ‘I feel sorry for the workers that have to deal with this’

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    You’ll Never Believe Kim Kardashian’s Vulgar First Line on ‘American Horror Story’

    Sep 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Revealed: Best and worst postcodes to buy a home in this month

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Aussies are slammed for creating a disgusting mess at McDonald’s: ‘I feel sorry for the workers that have to deal with this’

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    You’ll Never Believe Kim Kardashian’s Vulgar First Line on ‘American Horror Story’

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Nikki Haley’s ‘Accountant’ Boasts Bring Up Her Own Financial Ghosts

    Sep 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy