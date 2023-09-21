I’m a pregnant mom-of-SEVEN at age 30 – trolls tell me I should stop breeding but I still plan on having more kids

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A pregnant mother of seven has revealed her husband will never have a vasectomy, despite trolls asking when the couple will “stop reproducing”.

Mercedes Lynn, 30, became a social media sensation after sharing her unusual lifestyle on TikTok.

The mom-to-be, originally from Iowa, has gained more than 60,000 subscribers with her videos showing how she and her soon-to-be family of 10 get by on their farm.

But she often faced a lot of abuse from others who urged Mercedes and her husband to stop having children.

Mercedes has previously explained how she had seven children via C-section – which left the lower part of her stomach “completely numb” – and has another one planned for baby number eight who should arrive in a few days.

But the doting mum, who describes herself as a follower of Christ, was forced to hit back at the trolls’ offensive comments.

Most recently, in response to a user who told her to “stop breeding,” she asked each of her children to give her a high-five as they walked past the camera.

She wrote: “For those who are new here, I have had eight children via eight C-sections at ages: 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28.

“Baby number eight due in 10 days at age 30!”

In another clip, she and her partner appear in the photo after being asked: “Will your husband have surgery without a baby?”

Mercedes simply replied: “Probably not.”

She was also criticized for “damaging her children’s mental health”, having an excessive “environmental footprint” and being a “complete idiot”.

But despite the hate, when asked if she plans to expand her family further, she replied: “I would love to expand our family after baby eight, but we’ll have to see how my eighth C-section goes.”

However, the mother of seven has also received criticism for homeschooling her children – “not just from strangers, but from people I actually care about in real life.”

She candidly revealed: “They said hurtful things like ‘my kids are going to end up suffering because I’m homeschooling them’ and that hurt.

“But I have to remember why I’m doing it and why it’s so important to me.

“I realize that sometimes when I make a decision that I know is right for me or my family, there will always be naysayers who are offended or think I’m ruining things – but that doesn’t depend on them.”

Elsewhere, justifying her decision, Mercedes explained: “The first thing I’m going to talk about is academics.

“If my child is having difficulty in a subject, a teacher and the twenty other children in the class cannot wait for my child. They must move forward and continue.

“On the other hand, if my child is academically “ahead” of where they are supposed to be, again, they will not be challenged enough because they have to stay in the classroom…I don’t want my child to be bored because he already knows it.

“So when it comes to homeschooling and studying, a parent can meet their child’s needs.”

She continued: “So the other thing I want to talk about is influence: who do you want to have the biggest influence in your children’s lives?

“For me personally, I want it to be their parents. I don’t want them to learn social cues and how to behave around other kids their age who don’t know as much as they do.

“One of the things that really irritates me is when people think that kids need to be picked on or put in bullying situations to know how to deal with them…no.

“I can prepare my child to react in situations without saying ‘okay, go get bullied by this child and then you will learn what it is.

She concluded: “We remain very, very socialized. »