Kentucky Man, 59, Dies Following Bee Swarm Attack at His Home

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday, resulting in the death of a 59-year-old man who suffered multiple bee stings, a Kentucky coroner said.

The individual, whose identity remains private at this time, was in the process of moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch in Harlan County, Kentucky. According to Deputy Coroner John W. Jones, bees unexpectedly emerged from the bag, swarming and stinging the man.

Family members initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts, and the victim was transported to an emergency room. He succumbed to his injuries shortly before 6:00 p.m.

“The investigation still continues by Deputy Coroner Jones and our heart felt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” the office said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the man had any known allergies to bee stings.

