Mesa, Arizona (MPD) — On August 3, 2023, Detectives from the Mesa Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Arizona Wanted Task Force, we’re looking for 20-year-old Ny’Kendreon Pride, who was wanted in connection to three separate armed robberies. One that occurred on August 2nd and two more that occurred earlier that day. Pride was seen walking west across Mesa Drive from the apartment complex, at 1233 North Mesa Drive and continued south, on the sidewalk in front of another apartment complex, at 1230 North Mesa Drive. As Pride was walking, detectives contacted him from their vehicle. One detective who was riding in the rear passenger side, threw a flashbang near Pride, while another detective who was sitting in the front passenger side yelled for Pride to get down on the ground. The rear seat detective then fired two beanbag rounds, as the front seat detective fired rounds from his rifle.

The detective saw Pride reached for what he believed was a gun and that’s when he fired his duty weapon. Pride collapsed as he attempted to run away with a handgun in his hand. Several commands were given for him to drop the weapon but he did not respond. Detectives used a taser, pepper ball rounds and beanbag rounds in an effort to get Pride to release the gun. He still did not respond. Detectives approached Pride, removed the handgun from his hand and took him into custody. The Mesa Fire Department responded and ultimately transported Pride to the Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. During the investigation, detectives identified the handgun Pride was carrying as a Glock and noted the trigger was depressed, but there was not a round in the chamber. The Glock had a Glock-Switch on the back, an extended magazine that contained 28 rounds. Detectives also found a large amount of cash in Pride’s possession.

The post RAW: U.S. Marshals Task Force Throws Flashbang From SUV Before Fatally Shooting Armed Robbery Suspect On Ariz. Sidewalk appeared first on Breaking911.