    WATCH: Dramatic Video Shows Barrage of Gunfire That Put Officer In Critical Condition

    Louisville, Kentucky (LMPD) — On Thursday, September 7, 2023 at approximately 2:27 a.m., LMPD 2nd Division Officer Brandon Haley was attempting to catch up with a vehicle that had no lights on. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Kentucky Street and turned south on 40th Street where the vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk. At the beginning of the video captured on Officer Haley’s dashcam, shows the taillights being activated as the car attempts to turn left onto 40th Street. Officer Haley exited his vehicle and advised that two subjects were running. As Officer Haley ran towards the vehicle, several subjects began shooting from a house on the west side of 40th Street. Officer Haley was immediately struck and fell to the ground and returned fire.

    While still being shot at, Officer Haley ran to the opposite side of the street where he was met by Officer Billotto. As Officer Billotto began assessing Officer Haley’s injuries, the subject or subjects began shooting at officers again. Officer Billotto returned fire and dragged Officer Haley to a safer position.

    Officer Billotto immediately began to relay information to responding officers while rendering aid to Officer Haley. Officer Haley was placed in a police car and transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Numerous officers responded, including LMPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team, as well as SWAT. Over the course of the next several hours, five persons of interest were taken into custody and multiple guns and narcotics were seized at the scene. At this time, Officer Haley’s condition has improved greatly and he is no longer in critical condition.

