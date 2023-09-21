Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Public Blasts Do-Nothing School After Teacher’s Racial Slur

    A Connecticut school district is under fire after a Black student reported that his white teacher used a racial slur multiple times in class. Despite the district launching an investigation, no resolution has been made nearly three weeks after the incident.

    On Tuesday night, members of the community flooded the West Hartford School Board meeting to show their support for an eighth grade student who said his math teacher at Sedgwick Middle School used derogatory language.

    “It is wrong; it is unacceptable and inappropriate,” the boy’s grandmother Lee Thomas-Morton said during the meeting. “There needs to be justice. It needs to be heard, and it needs to be expeditious.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

