Eagle Pass, Texas declares state of emergency as shocking photos show it being overwhelmed by migrants – with 4,000 streaming across the border TODAY

As approximately 4,000 migrants crossed the border at Eagle Pass, Texas in one day, the city issued an emergency declaration in an effort to combat the flow of illegal immigrants from Mexico.

Border Patrol sources said they join about 7,500 other migrants who have turned themselves in over the past week.

According to a source with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a large migrant caravan has crossed the Rio Grande, and thousands are now being held under the bridge in Eagle Pass, with more reportedly on the way. ABC News 7 reports this.

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas signed an emergency declaration after the new wave of migrants arrived this weekend.

Salinas also stated that the city of Eagle Pass would not open a shelter: “We don’t have the money or resources to do that.”

Videos posted on social media show hordes of migrants in Eagle Pass as the Biden administration’s lax policies continue to allow aliens to enter the U.S. and southern cities remain flooded.

Strange that there is virtually no media reporting on this. Approximately 2 million people – from every country on earth – enter the country through the southern border of the US every year. The number is rising rapidly, but the current government is not taking preventive action. https://t.co/EF7HTS1ktT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

“The City of Eagle Pass is committed to the safety and well-being of our local citizens,” Salinas said in announcing the statement.

“The emergency declaration gives us the opportunity to apply for funding to provide the additional services caused by the influx of undocumented immigrants.”

The flow of migrants entering the city also led the city to close Eagle Pass Bridge 1 at 6 p.m. local time. Vehicles were forced to use the second bridge to cross or return to Mexico.

The closure was due to the significant influx of migrants, city leaders said.

Eagle Pass is among the border towns that have been crushed by the influx of migrants in recent months.

Valeria Wheeler operates a shelter in the area and tells the story WOAI in San Antonio, Texas, they plan to open a new shelter on Thursday. That will take their space from 8,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

‘The big difference here is that we offer space for up to 200 people to stay overnight. Moms and kids will feel more comfortable,” Wheeler told the outlet.

A migrant from Venezuela at the shelter made the trip with her 18-month-old son. She said she crossed the Darien Gap in Panama before riding a train to the border.

The woman added that if she had known today what she was doing when she left, she would not have embarked on the dangerous journey.

A group of migrants from Colombia, Honduras and Guatemala successfully scale a border fence into the United States south of Eagle Pass

The US border has seen a flow of migrants from all over the world, not just from Central and South American countries such as Venezuela and Mexico. Migrants from China and other places have entered through the porous southern border.

Fiscal year 2022 saw record numbers of migrant encounters at the southwest border, with 2,378,944 reported crossings from October to September.

In 2023, through July, there were 1,973,092, many of which came when Title 42 expired.

According to Fox News, the number of migrants crossing the border in August will exceed 230,000.

The jump in crossings has grown in recent years, with just 458,088 crossings reported in 2020 during the global COVID pandemic.

Eagle Pass is among the border towns that have been crushed by the influx of migrants in recent months. Pictured: Thousands of migrants in Eagle Pass on September 20

Most encounters with migrants are single adults, at 64.9 percent, but nearly 600,000 are individuals in a family unit and there are 109,298 unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border.

Texas is using razor wire to block illegally entering migrants as the country grapples with a challenge from the Biden administration that wants to prevent it from building a buoy barrier in the Rio Grande.

The Lone Star State has also bused migrants to “sanctuary cities” such as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles to provide some relief to border towns.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says Texas cities have borne the weight of illegal immigration and that “sanctuary cities” should share that burden.

“Texas has bused over 35,000 migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

‘More than 11,300 to DC, more than 13,300 to NYC, more than 6,700 to Chicago, more than 2,600 to Philadelphia, more than 1,000 to Denver, more than 480 to LA.’

New York has seen more than 100,000 migrants arrive since the crisis began more than 18 months ago — prompting Mayor Eric Adams to declare the situation will “destroy” the city.

Asylum seekers who have been denied a hotel room line the sidewalk of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City

Adams says New York City is struggling to cope and has ordered agencies to cut their budgets by 5 percent, and possibly 15 percent in the future, to pay for the response to the new arrivals.

Despite Adams’ cries for help from the state and federal government, the city has not received any assistance to cover the additional costs, so the $4.7 billion would come from the city budget.

That amount is equal to the budgets for municipal sanitary facilities, fire brigade and parks combined.

When the school year started, some schools were forced to expel students because classrooms were overcrowded.

City officials have said they expect the number of asylum seekers to reach nearly 33,980 households this fiscal year.

The city currently pays about $385 per night per migrant family in need of housing and food.

According to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, asylum seekers cost the city about $10 million every day.