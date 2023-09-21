Paul Scholes claims Man United have a ‘soft underbelly’ and ‘collapse when things go wrong’… as Erik ten Hag’s side fall to a 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich

<!–

Paul Scholes has expressed concerns that Manchester United have a ‘soft underbelly’ after Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener.

The Red Devils went down 2-0 at the Allianz Arena after Andre Onana’s mistake gave Leroy Sane the opener in the 28th minute.

Serge Gnabry doubled the hosts’ lead four minutes later.

Speaking to TNT Sports, former Man United star Scholes claimed his former side were guilty of collapsing through adversity.

The pundit stressed that while Man United had done well to score three against the German champions, he believed Bayern Munich had been able to score more on the night.

Man United fell behind against Bayern Munich after goalkeeper Andre Onana’s mistake

Serge Gnabry put Bayern 2-0 just four minutes after their opening goal of the match

Paul Scholes claimed the quick double reflected a weakness in the Man United team

“There is a weakness in them,” Scholes said. ‘There’s a soft underbelly and they seem to collapse a bit when things go wrong.

‘They scored three goals and that’s good, but I felt like Bayern could then turn it on and score another goal.

‘I thought there was a big distance between the teams, especially in that second half.

‘I thought they did well in the first half, but due to a lack of concentration they still conceded two goals.

‘There is experience in the team, but I don’t think it is being used. Concentration in Europe is so important: as soon as you concede one goal, it can become two or three.

‘None of those center halves say: ‘Look, Casemiro and Eriksen are coming in here’.

“Casemiro and Eriksen say to the wide players: come next to me, let’s calm the game down.”

Man United had pulled a goal back after half-time, with Ramus Hojlund scoring his first goal for the club in a summer move, before Harry Kane restored Bayern’s second from the penalty spot.

Casemiro scored two late goals for the Ten Hag side, with both sides of Mathys Tel adding a fourth goal for the home side in stoppage time.

The result is a continuation of Man United’s difficult start to the season, with the Red Devils losing their last three games in all competitions.