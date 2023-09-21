Ozzy Osbourne offers a health update after undergoing his final surgery to repair his broken neck: ‘I had my final procedure two days ago’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ozzy Osbourne is on the mend again, revealing in a new interview that he underwent his latest surgery to repair his broken neck.

The 74-year-old rock legend first suffered neck damage almost twenty years ago, during a quad bike accident in December 2003.

While he made a full recovery from the accident, a fall in 2019 aggravated the neck injury again and led to what Osbourne said Piers Morgan uncensored was ‘five years of absolute hell for me and my family.’

When Morgan honestly asked how he was feeling in the interview, Osbourne revealed, “Two days ago I finally had my last procedure.”

‘I can’t believe I’ve gotten to the end. The most important thing is over now, I’m done with the operation,” he admitted.

‘But it has been five years of absolute hell for me and my family. The family has been very supportive,” he added.

‘I couldn’t have done it without them. It was a very bad scene. I have Parkinson’s, but I never think about it,” he said of the disease, which he was also diagnosed with in 2019.

Ozzy’s son Jack added that one of the “biggest misconceptions” about his father’s health was that it was “a result of Parkinson’s disease, but in reality it was the neck injury and fall he suffered in 2019.” ‘

“I kept working with it until I fell and then everything fell undone,” he admitted.

‘I’m not complaining, I’m going to continue. If you’re still moving, you won’t be dead,” Ozzy added, before Ozzy’s wife of more than 40 years, Sharon, explained how the family’s life has “changed dramatically” after the accident.

‘There are so many people who can identify, who have a partner… it changes your whole life. Suddenly you go in a different direction and your life changes so drastically. It’s really hard,” Sharon admitted.

‘Especially in the summer, because every summer Ozzy works, goes out and does festivals. Over the past five years, our lives have changed dramatically,” she admitted.

‘On the other hand, it’s great that I’ve had Ozzy at home for five years. He drives me crazy!’ Sharon said laughing.

Both Ozzy and Sharon had said in recent years that they were planning to move back to Britain, as Sharon admitted they were coming home.

“Yes, that’s true, but due to Ozzy’s issues and health issues, he is not ready to leave this country and its doctors due to several things happening to him medically,” Sharon explained.

“We feel like we’re in a good place now, but we’ve had our house for almost forty years and we haven’t lived in it properly for over twenty years, so when you decide to move back into a house, you realize that all that needs to be changed,” she said.

She added that it will “take forever” and that all gas and water lines in and around the house will need to be redone.

Jack admitted that he doesn’t think it will happen and that he is the only one in the family who thinks it is a ‘terrible idea’.