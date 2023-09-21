The 16 habits that could leave YOU at risk of dementia: Experts create definitive list of factors that increase risk of developing memory-robbing disease

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Aging and genetics are among the best-known inevitable factors that can increase the risk of developing dementia.

But experts have now published a definitive list of 16 other ways increases the likelihood that a person will develop the memory theft condition.

Being obese, smoking and not getting enough exercise are some of the most obvious habits that could leave you vulnerable to the syndrome which affects almost 1 million Brits and 7 million Americans.

But tooth loss, not getting enough sleep, and eating too many ultra-processed foods also make the list.

The list was compiled by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), a federation of 100 Alzheimer’s associations around the world.

Alzheimer’s disease, in which certain proteins build up in the brain preventing its function, is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for around two in three cases.

ADI said that even if just 12 of the 16 identified risk factors were addressed, 55.6 million cases of dementia could be prevented by 2050.

They warned that many studies, which can point to everything from eating blueberries to drinking champagne as ways to reduce the risk of dementia, are confusing people about the real steps they can take to reduce their risk.

Dementia is not a disease in itself but the consequence of another condition.

It is characterized by progressive memory loss and difficulties in carrying out daily activities, which deprives people, especially older people, of their independence.

Alzheimer’s, as already mentioned, is one of the main causes of this disease.

Another important cause is vascular problems, in which the blood supply to the brain is interrupted by a stroke or a series of “mini-strokes.”

There is no cure, but people can take steps to reduce the risk of developing the condition.

ADI convened a panel of respected experts to report on the latest evidence on dementia risk reduction.

They found a total of 16 risk factors that were under people’s control, although some are easier to achieve than others.

A dozen matched those already identified in a major 2020 study published in the journal The Lancet.

Some factors impacted our physical health such as high blood pressure, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, smoking, exposure to air pollution, and diabetes.

These could contribute to the risk of dementia by affecting our cardiovascular health, influencing our risk of stroke and the overall health of our brain.

Another factor that affected brain health, repeated head injuries caused by, for example, rugby or boxing, also appears to increase the risk of dementia.

Other factors have a lesser physical impact on our brain, but are related to the way we use them and are associated with an increased risk of dementia.

These were hearing loss, depression, lack of education and social isolation.

But in addition to these 12, ADI researchers identified four other risks.

This was a poor diet and in particular one that contained ultra-processed foods (UPF).

These foods, which contain a variety of emulsifiers, preservatives and artificial flavors and sweeteners, have recently come under the spotlight after researchers discovered a potential link with their consumption and poor cardiovascular health.

While ADI highlighted a number of studies linking UPF consumption with cognitive decline, they acknowledged that the exact mechanism by which it increases the risk of dementia is unknown.

However, the report noted that UPF consumption is linked to other known risk factors for dementia, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, as a possible explanation.

Untreated vision loss was another factor identified in the ADI report.

They said that, like hearing loss, the exact mechanism behind how it increased the risk of dementia was unclear.

Theories include that vision loss causes the brain to work too hard to compensate for the lack of this sense, a concept called cognitive load, and that vision loss is linked to fewer opportunities for brain stimulation and an overall higher risk of social isolation and poor psychological health.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. The disease can cause anxiety, confusion and short-term memory loss.

Tooth loss was another dementia factor identified by the ADI report.

They cited research that found that losing one tooth was linked to a 1.1 percent increase in the risk of dementia, and that losing 20 white teeth increased the risk to 31 percent.

Like hearing loss treated with hearing aids, tooth loss treated with dentures appeared to mitigate this increased risk of developing dementia.

It was unclear exactly how tooth loss influenced dementia risk.

However, the ADI report said tooth loss could simply be an indicator that someone is forgetting to practice good oral hygiene and is therefore an early sign of dementia, rather than a cause.

But they added that there is some evidence that poor oral hygiene and the resulting increase in gum disease could cause an overall increase in inflammation in the body, damaging the brain.

Getting a good night’s rest was the last of the four factors detailed in the ADI report.

While acknowledging that studies are conflicting, the ADI report suggested that poor sleep patterns in midlife may contribute to a higher risk of dementia in later life.

The ADI report cited a study of 180,000 U.S. military veterans that found those with insomnia had a 26 percent chance of developing Alzheimer’s over the next eight years.

One possible explanation is that sleep helps eliminate the buildup of proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease, so a sustained lack of sleep inhibits this process, increasing the risk of dementia.

Despite concluding that there were 16 modifiable risk factors for dementia, ADI noted that there are “many other” habits identified through other studies not included in the report.

ADI chief executive Paola Barbarino said she hoped the report would help people make informed lifestyle decisions to reduce their risk of dementia.

“Nearly 200 articles on dementia diets are published every day, pointing to the latest research on everything from blueberries to champagne,” he said.

‘The reality is that the conversation is much more nuanced than that.

“Some of these risk factors require some degree of personal choice on the part of individuals, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, while others require government action, such as air quality and access to education.”

He added that while innovative new drugs to treat Alzheimer’s offer a source of hope to millions of people with the disease, prevention now offers a way to avoid dementia.

“The old saying goes that prevention is better than cure, and in the absence of a cure, risk reduction is the best tool we currently have at our disposal,” he said.

“We understand it’s not always easy, but we can’t ease our way out of this, nor will there be a magic pill for some time.”

Dame Louise Robinson, professor of primary care and aging at the University of Newcastle and co-chair of ADI’s medical and scientific advisory panel, added: “Research increasingly shows that dementia can be delayed or even prevented by focusing on our lifestyle choices. life, such as exercise, diet and social connections.’

“Healthy hearts, healthy bodies and healthy brains should be our mantra.”

The ADI report also included stories from people currently living with dementia.

One of them was Emily Ong, a woman from Singapore who was diagnosed with dementia in 2017, at the age of 51.

He emphasized that taking steps to reduce the risk of dementia does not stop after a diagnosis, as improving health could slow the progression of the condition.

“I immediately sought advice on nutrition and ways to slow the progression and continue living well,” she said.

“The kitchen is the heart of my home and I love cooking, so I have adapted recipes, cooked more as a family and introduced more dementia-friendly kitchen equipment, such as clear teapots.”

An estimated 900,000 people in the UK and approximately 7 million people in the US live with dementia.

The condition is considered a growing global health problem as people continue to live longer and places an increasing burden on healthcare systems, including that of the UK.

Treating and caring for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is estimated to cost Britain £25 billion each year, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK, with the vast majority of that amount going to social care spending.