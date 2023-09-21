Suspect in Illinois Family’s Murder Dies in Fiery Oklahoma Crash: Cops

Romeoville Police Department

A man being sought in connection to the shooting deaths of a family of four in a Chicago suburb over the weekend was found dead in a burning car in Oklahoma on Wednesday, authorities said.

Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, of Streamwood, Illinois, was identified as a “credible” person of interest in the Sunday night slaying hours after it occurred, Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne said at a news conference. Police previously said the family—two adults, their two children, and their three dogs—were likely deliberately targeted.

Also identified as a person of interest in the investigation was an unnamed Streamwood woman “with a relationship” to Huey, Burne said. The woman was reported missing and endangered by her family on Tuesday night.

