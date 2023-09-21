Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Crown Prince: I Don’t Want Saudi Critic to Die But Can’t Do Much

    Crown Prince: I Don’t Want Saudi Critic to Die But Can’t Do Much

    Fox News

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview that aired Wednesday on Fox News that he is “ashamed” of some of the kingdom’s regressive laws after a retired teacher in his country was sentenced to death this summer over tweets that were critical of Saudi leadership.

    “Shamefully, it’s true. It’s something I don’t like,” bin Salman told Bret Baier, who conducted the interview from Saudi Arabia’s Sindalah Island.

    After Baier asked him why he couldn’t use his position to change laws he disagreed with, bin Salman replied: “We are doing our best.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

