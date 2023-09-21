Crown Prince: I Don’t Want Saudi Critic to Die But Can’t Do Much

Fox News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview that aired Wednesday on Fox News that he is “ashamed” of some of the kingdom’s regressive laws after a retired teacher in his country was sentenced to death this summer over tweets that were critical of Saudi leadership.

“Shamefully, it’s true. It’s something I don’t like,” bin Salman told Bret Baier, who conducted the interview from Saudi Arabia’s Sindalah Island.

After Baier asked him why he couldn’t use his position to change laws he disagreed with, bin Salman replied: “We are doing our best.”

