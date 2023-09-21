Married at First Sight UK’s Laura confronts groom Arthur over internet vows – and fans are all saying the same thing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married at First Sight UK viewers slammed Laura after she confronted her groom Arthur during Wednesday’s episode.

Arthur made Laura and her friends cringe when he told her at the end of his vows that he loved her, despite having met Laura only a few minutes earlier.

After the ceremony, Arthur’s friends revealed that he had found his vows on the internet, leaving Laura unimpressed.

Deciding to address her feelings head-on, Laura asked her husband how he felt about his vows before revealing that she knew he hadn’t written them.

Arthur admitted, “That’s the perfect example of me trying to be someone I’m not.”

Sassy: Married at First Sight UK viewers slammed Laura after she confronted her groom Arthur during Wednesday’s episode

Arthur admitted, “That’s the perfect example of me trying to be someone I’m not.”

Viewers were left furious with Laura, with one token on Twitter: ‘I really DO NOT like Laura’

Another said: ‘Arthur and Laura… this is a train wreck waiting to happen’

A third added: ‘Laura is just looking for an excuse not to like Arthur’

Later in the episode, Arthur rewrote his vows to prove his commitment to Laura during their honeymoon in Mexico.

She said: ‘I can see that Arthur has really put his heart and soul into this. He has made it clear that his priority is our marriage.”

The 34-year-old finance manager has made no secret of her love for ‘the finer things in life’ and admitted she spends most of her weekends in the chic bars of London’s Chelsea.

Laura, who describes herself as a ‘boss b**tch’, insisted she was ready to throw herself into the experiment after her previous marriage ended after 10 months, but she felt let down when she was linked to tennis coach Arthur, 34.

Viewers were left furious with Laura, with one token on Twitter: ‘I really DO NOT like Laura’

Sweet: Later in the episode, Arthur rewrote his vows to prove his devotion to Laura during their honeymoon in Mexico

Polish-born Arthur came to Britain at the age of 16 and decided to get his vows straight from the internet, claiming his English wasn’t good enough for him to write them himself.

After Laura saw Arthur, she insisted that her strict criteria were ‘not met’, later saying in an on-camera piece that Arthur is not as ‘posh’ as ​​her usual type.

She explained: ‘He’s definitely an attractive man. But he doesn’t look like a Chelsea boy.

‘I like a chic accent. Very hard criteria have not been met.’

And show fans were unimpressed by Laura’s vows, in which she told Arthur: ‘I promise to love you as much as I appreciate my first oat milk the other morning.

“Please don’t talk to me until I’ve had it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan’s relationship hit the rocks in Wednesday’s episode after he dropped a bombshell during an angry argument.

Explosive! Married at First Sight Britain’s Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan’s relationship hit the rocks during Wednesday’s episode when he dropped a bomb during an angry argument

While the couple’s romance got off to a good start at their wedding, with Nathanial openly accepting that his wife was transgender, things turned sour on Wednesday’s episode just hours after arriving for their honeymoon in Mexico.

Nathanial claimed Ella hid a secret from producers that she confessed to him behind closed doors, before claiming to the cameras that he refused to show any intimacy.

He then revealed that Ella worked as a stripper, which she said she was ‘not ashamed of’.

Could this lead to one of the first splits in the show’s history?

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 on Thursday at 9pm.