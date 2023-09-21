Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Married at First Sight UK’s Laura confronts groom Arthur over internet vows – and fans are all saying the same thing

    By Codie Bullen for Mailonline

    Published: 7:08 PM EDT, September 20, 2023 | Updated: 8:39 PM EDT, September 20, 2023

    Married at First Sight UK viewers slammed Laura after she confronted her groom Arthur during Wednesday’s episode.

    Arthur made Laura and her friends cringe when he told her at the end of his vows that he loved her, despite having met Laura only a few minutes earlier.

    After the ceremony, Arthur’s friends revealed that he had found his vows on the internet, leaving Laura unimpressed.

    Deciding to address her feelings head-on, Laura asked her husband how he felt about his vows before revealing that she knew he hadn’t written them.

    Arthur admitted, “That’s the perfect example of me trying to be someone I’m not.”

    Later in the episode, Arthur rewrote his vows to prove his commitment to Laura during their honeymoon in Mexico.

    She said: ‘I can see that Arthur has really put his heart and soul into this. He has made it clear that his priority is our marriage.”

    The 34-year-old finance manager has made no secret of her love for ‘the finer things in life’ and admitted she spends most of her weekends in the chic bars of London’s Chelsea.

    Laura, who describes herself as a ‘boss b**tch’, insisted she was ready to throw herself into the experiment after her previous marriage ended after 10 months, but she felt let down when she was linked to tennis coach Arthur, 34.

    Sweet: Later in the episode, Arthur rewrote his vows to prove his devotion to Laura during their honeymoon in Mexico

    Polish-born Arthur came to Britain at the age of 16 and decided to get his vows straight from the internet, claiming his English wasn’t good enough for him to write them himself.

    After Laura saw Arthur, she insisted that her strict criteria were ‘not met’, later saying in an on-camera piece that Arthur is not as ‘posh’ as ​​her usual type.

    She explained: ‘He’s definitely an attractive man. But he doesn’t look like a Chelsea boy.

    ‘I like a chic accent. Very hard criteria have not been met.’

    And show fans were unimpressed by Laura’s vows, in which she told Arthur: ‘I promise to love you as much as I appreciate my first oat milk the other morning.

    “Please don’t talk to me until I’ve had it.”

    Elsewhere in the episode, Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan’s relationship hit the rocks in Wednesday’s episode after he dropped a bombshell during an angry argument.

    Explosive! Married at First Sight Britain’s Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan’s relationship hit the rocks during Wednesday’s episode when he dropped a bomb during an angry argument

    While the couple’s romance got off to a good start at their wedding, with Nathanial openly accepting that his wife was transgender, things turned sour on Wednesday’s episode just hours after arriving for their honeymoon in Mexico.

    Nathanial claimed Ella hid a secret from producers that she confessed to him behind closed doors, before claiming to the cameras that he refused to show any intimacy.

    He then revealed that Ella worked as a stripper, which she said she was ‘not ashamed of’.

    Could this lead to one of the first splits in the show’s history?

    Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 on Thursday at 9pm.

    Married At First Sight UK: Meet the seven participants of the series

    Name: Arthur

    Age: 23

    From London

    Occupation: tennis teacher

    Why: ‘I’m ready to find the love of my life’

    Name: Ella

    Age: 29

    From: Weston-Super-Mare

    Occupation: Clinic consultant

    Why: ‘This experiment means so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big problem for someone who has undergone transition’

    Name: Brad

    Age: 27

    From: Grimsby

    Occupation: model

    Why: ‘I trust the experts with all my heart that they are a good fit for me’

    Name: Jai

    Age: 31

    From: Lancashire

    Occupation: sales manager

    Why: Hopefully they have found someone who suits me and I have faith that everything happens for a reason’

    Name: Georges

    Age: 30

    From: Surrey

    Occupation: sports rehabilitation doctor

    Why: ‘I told the Experts that I will give 120%. “I trust them and I’m going to trust the process.”

    Name: Laura

    Age: 34

    From: Hampshire

    Occupation: financial manager

    Why: ‘I’m firmly keeping my fingers crossed for a positive outcome – I don’t want another divorce’

    Name: Lucas

    Age: 30

    From: Claton

    Occupation: Sales manager

    Why: ‘I’m very open, so I know I can make things work and build up, I just hope she has the same attitude’

    Name: Peggy

    Age: 32

    From: Kent

    Occupation: Technology risk partner

    Why: ‘I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend’

    Name: Nathanial

    Age: 36

    From: Manchester

    Occupation: Event marketing manager

    Why: ‘I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they did a good job, that’s all I can say’

    Name: Porsche

    Age: 36

    From London

    Occupation: Executive assistant

    Why: ‘I try not to think too much about the fact that I’m marrying a total stranger because I’ll probably drive myself crazy’

    Name: Paulus

    Age: 26

    From: Chesham

    Occupation: Account manager

    Why: ‘I hope the experts literally hand-delivered my best friend and life partner’

    Name: Rosaline

    Age: 28

    From: Crewe

    Occupation: florist

    Why: ‘I’m excited, but I’m also quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real’

    Name: Terence

    Age: 40

    From: Reading

    Occupation: Youth worker/DJ

    Why: ‘I’m looking forward to it and I’m enthusiastic. The only thing I worry about is whether she will like me.”

    Name: Shona

    Age: 31

    From: Nottingham

    Occupation: Performing arts teacher

    Why: “It would be a happily ever after for me if he and I went through the experiment and really tried to grow together.”

    Name: Thomas

    Age: 27

    From: Wiltshire

    Profession: investment communications

    Why: ‘I’m excited to meet this person and see what we can do together’

    Name: Tasja

    Age: 25

    From: Leeds

    Occupation: Childcare worker

    Why: ‘I have faith in the experts that I can find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!’

