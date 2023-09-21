Why you need to know about these 12 ‘must-try’ Adore Beauty products by 2024: ‘An absolute essential’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

worship beauty has announced the four biggest trends set to take the world by storm over the next month – and the products that thousands of people can’t get enough of right now.

The Australian brand State of Beauty Report identified trending signals following a survey of 2,000 Australians and their attitudes towards ageing, skincare, menopause and makeup.

And four key themes were clear: mind-body beauty, sexuality and pleasure, redistribution of “influence” and “joyscaping” (embracing play).

“This is a pioneering analysis of the myriad social, cultural and economic factors currently influencing beauty in Australia, and offers a compelling and exciting view of the state of our industry in Australia, today and into the future. an immediate future. » Adore Beauty CEOsaid Tamalin Morton.

The rise of mind-body beauty

The consumer went from “languishing” (during the pandemic) to “flourishing” in 2023.

This key trend revealed a trend among beauty consumers to reclaim their “whole mind-body wellness.”

This is because thousands of people are more aware of their stress and anxiety levels and are choosing to prioritize products that serve their health and happiness.

“As the world around us continues to be increasingly unstable, beauty consumers will continue to create deeply regenerative opportunities for healing, rest and rejuvenation,” said Tully Walter, director of future of Adore Beauty’s partner, SOON Future Studies.

The recalibration of beauty and well-being taboos

A more truthful and complete picture of beauty is emerging.

Sexual and previously “taboo” areas of wellness are now considered an integral part of self-care, and when asked which categories women would like more of, menopause products come in first place, followed closely by menstrual care.

This is driven by a “powerful cohort of millennial consumers,” who expect to see conversations around beauty and wellness continue to intertwine as the aging process is celebrated instead of hidden.

“We are on the cusp of a major generational shift that will see many consumers reframing their expectations of how beauty can serve them,” said Adore brand manager Chelsea Healey.

“Where once the norm was to hide the aging process, we now hope to see it celebrated and respected by brands and media.”

The redistribution of influence

Today, Australians have so much access to information that they are guided by their fellow consumers more than ever.

The way they seek beauty advice, recommendations and information is now across two cohorts: experts and digital communities.

The expert-guided consumer is most influenced by scientific credibility when trying a new product. Community-driven consumers are most influenced by product reviews.

Meanwhile, celebrity support is at the bottom of the scorecard.

The pursuit of pleasure

More and more beauty consumers view “fun” as an imperative, which is why “joyscaping” is identified as a key trend for the industry.

This trend centers around mood-boosting self-expression and play and harnesses the “power of play as an antidote to today’s mental and physical stress.”

Research shows that millennials place happiness above protecting the environment, their health, and their well-being.

