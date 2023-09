Kansas City Police

A Kansas City truck driver has been charged in the cold-case homicides of two women in the 1990s—and investigators believe there are more victims.

Retesting of DNA evidence from both crime scenes led police to Gary Dion Davis, 52, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

“These charges demonstrate justice is possible no matter how much time has elapsed,” Wyandotte District Attorney Attorney Mark Dupree said at a Wednesday press conference.

