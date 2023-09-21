Disney+ Renews Japanese Psychothriller ‘Gannibal’ for Second Season

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

There’s more to come for fans of Disney+’s first Japanese horror-thriller series, Gannibal. The House of Mouse revealed Thursday that the popular Japanese original has been renewed for a second season, with a teaser trailer offering a taste of what’s to come (see below).

The first season of Gannibal was a pillar title for Disney+’s move into Japanese live-action series production. Upon its release in December 2022, it became the streaming service’s most-watched locally produced original series ever in Japan. Gannibal‘s star, Yuya Yagira, also earned a Best Actor nomination at the Busan International Film Festival’s upcoming Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards.

Starring some of the biggest names in the Japanese screen industry, GannibalIn the second season of the season, Yagira returns as police officer Daigo Agawa; Toon Kasamatsu as Keisuke Goto, the head of the Goto family; and Riho Yoshioka as Yuki Agawa, Daigo’s strong and supportive wife.

It takes place in a fictional Japanese village, season one of Gannibal followed recently relocated police officer Daigo as he arrived at his new job and home a broken man. Struggling with his guilt over an event that traumatized his daughter, things started out promisingly for the new village police officer before a series of alarming events soon led Daigo to the horrifying realization that something was deeply wrong with the local villagers and the mysterious Goto family. seem to rule the city. Throwing into a hostile environment with tension around every corner, season one took audiences on an emotional rollercoaster before leaving it on a heartbreaking cliffhanger.



Season two will once again be directed by Shinzo Katayama, with each episode written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Takamasa Oe (Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film). Drive my car) and produced by Teruhisa Yamamoto (Drive my car‘s Oscar-nominated producer).

According to Disney, in season two, audiences will uncover more of the village’s gruesome secrets and discover whether Daigo has what it takes to escape the impossible and bring the nefarious Goto family to justice.