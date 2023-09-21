Bombshell twist in feud between Mohammad Skaf – Australia’s worst gang rapist – and his ex-lover Alexandra Mastropetros

<!–

The former lover of Australia’s worst gang rapist, Mohammed Skaf, has pleaded guilty to harassment and intimidation, as well as smuggling drugs worth $100,000 into a prison.

Alexandra Mastropetros and her ex-boyfriend, Skaf, have been feuding in the media for a fortnight, after police hit her with an apprehended violence order for the protection of the notorious rapist.

Skaf was one of the ringleaders of a series of gang rapes in Sydney before the 2000 Olympics. The couple had a relationship two years ago after his release after 22 years behind bars.

Mastropetros, 27, appeared at Bankstown Local Court on Thursday, supported by her new husband, where she pleaded guilty to stalking, intimidation and supplying drugs.

Despite his previous claims Skaf was “delusional” to think they were in a romantic relationship, facts filed by police in court – and seen by Daily Mail Australia – suggest otherwise.

Alexandra Mastropetros pleaded guilty Thursday morning to supplying drugs and harassing or intimidating Mohammed Skaf.

She was supported in court by her new husband, whom she married in April this year.

Another charge of attempting to intimidate a witness was withdrawn.

The case, originally scheduled for sentencing, was adjourned until November 16.

Mastropetros had already been convicted in absentia when the case came before the court earlier this month.

The police issued an arrest warrant for her. Her vehicle was stopped by police in Victoria and she was arrested, jailed and extradited to Sydney.

Her guilty plea comes just days after she told Daily Mail Australia she was the one who should have an AVO against Skaf, not the other way around.

She claimed police ignored her pleas for help when she tried to tell them he had developed an “obsession” with her after they first met, on a beach near Rose Bay in January this year .

Mastropetros claimed he would not leave her alone and continued to bombard her with declarations of love, and described Skaf as “delusional” and that she was disturbed by the volume of messages he was sending her.

However, Skaf vehemently denies his claims.

He said they had a consensual relationship and pointed to a large number of messages during which Mastropetros said “I love you” to Skaf and called her “baby.”

Mastropetros said she tried to explain the situation to police and show them her messages, but they didn’t believe her.

She was forced to stay in Sydney to comply with her bail conditions, even though she was “terrified” that Skaf would find her.

Mastropetros will appear in court for sentencing on November 16.