Project Veritas Suspends All Operations Indefinitely: Report

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Project Veritas, the right-wing media group known primarily for its undercover video stings, suspended all operations on Wednesday after months of unsuccessful cost-cutting measures, according to Mediaite.

In a letter to the organization’s few remaining staffers, human resources director Jennifer Kiyak said that it was necessary to put operations on pause in “the interest of preserving the possible future existence of Project Veritas.” She also announced another round of layoffs in the note, calling the move a “Reduction in Force,” Mediate reported.

Sources told the outlet that half a dozen staffers were laid off this week alone, including all its remaining journalists. Just 11 people remain on payroll, one former staffer told Mediate.

Read more at The Daily Beast.