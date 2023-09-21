The Fetterman rule! John hosts Senate wearing a casual shirt and no tie after Chuck Schumer relaxed the chamber’s dress code

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

John Fetterman has presided over the US Senate in casual clothes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer decided to drop the ‘business’ dress code.

The senator broke a precedent and took his seat in a dark shirt with short sleeves, because everyone in the area did not seem to adhere to the updated dress code.

Others have argued that a more formal dress code is symbolic of the sense of seriousness and dignity that senators possess, but Fetterman thinks otherwise.

“I don’t know why the right seems to be going crazy about it,” the Democratic senator from Pennsylvania told Fox News.

On Wednesday, Fetterman offered to “save democracy” as he vowed to wear a suit in the Senate next week, but only if Republicans in the House of Representatives “stop trying to shut down our government.”

Schumer has said he will continue to wear a suit despite his prerogative to change the dress code

Republicans in the House of Representatives are struggling to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month as Congress approaches a September 30 deadline to pass a funding bill.

Other members of the Senate have taken to mocking him for his lax clothing choices, such as Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine who said, “I plan to wear a bikini to the Senate floor tomorrow.”

It is well known that men are expected to wear suit jackets and ties, while women are required to dress business casual.

Eyes are always on these lawmakers as they are constantly broadcast on C-SPAN.

Fetterman also took to the Senate floor Monday night in casual clothes, making sure to avoid cameras that could give away his new fashion sense.

“Baby steps,” he told reporters as he crept back to his office.

In the past, if a senator did not meet the dress code, he had to shout “Yes” or “No” from the doorway to make it clear that he could not be visible to the cameras.

While many didn’t listen to the rule change, some decided to join in the nonchalance with Fetterman.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota took advantage of the new dress code by wearing black pants, running shoes and a casual jacket; she talks to Senator Mitt Romney on the Senate floor Monday evening

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar – traveling from Minnesota – and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski – traveling from Alaska – wore black pants, running shoes and casual shirts on Monday.

“Normally I wouldn’t wear this on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday,” Murkowski told reporters. “I mean, it’s a matter of respect, it’s like going to church in your jeans, or going to a funeral in jeans.”

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a Democrat, opted to go tieless Monday night, noting that in the past he would have been reprimanded by the Sergeant-at-Arms staff.

In what appeared to be a toss-up between Democrats and Republicans, some Republicans haven’t been too upset about the change in rules.

On Monday after Fetterman made his first informal appearance, the Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate commented.

He said Senator “has a lot of problems” and the way he has dressed “dumbs down” standards.

Fetterman didn’t hold back, responding with “I dress like he’s campaigning.”

The change is humorously referred to as the ‘Fetterman Rule’ due to Fetterman’s preference for a much more casual wardrobe.

Schumer later clarified in a statement that senators can now choose their attire on the Senate floor, though he said he personally planned to continue wearing a suit.

He still managed to have a little fun with the backlash he got when he added to the conspiracy that his body double is Homer Simpson

“There was an informal dress code that was enforced,” Schumer said in a statement. “Senators can choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I’ll keep wearing a suit.’

It’s unclear whether the rules for more formal attire are actually written down anywhere, but Schumer’s directive means staff will no longer berate senators for their choice of attire or ask them to vote from the doorway.

Schumer has said he will continue to wear a suit despite his prerogative to change the dress code, but Fetterman has clearly taken the change seriously.

He’s still managed to have a little fun with the backlash he’s gotten for adding to the conspiracy that his body double is Homer Simpson.

