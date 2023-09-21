Neighbours star Madeleine West celebrates victory over her childhood abuser as the ‘monster’ who sexually assaulted her for years is found guilty

Neighbors star celebrates victory against childhood abuser

Madeleine West says the monster who abused her between the ages of 5 and 10 is found guilty

Grace Tame, another survivor, sent her support

Neighbors star Madeleine West celebrated her victory against the childhood abuser who repeatedly attacked her in a Victorian country town, posting on Instagram “We won… guilty, guilty, guilty “.

West, the actress known for her roles in Neighbors, Underbelly and House Husbands, scored victory after “demanding justice for the monster who ruined my life.”

Although the 43-year-old has not been specific about the case, she has previously said she is suing her attacker and posted alongside a childhood photo on Wednesday: “You won a big victory today ‘today, my little one.’ For you and all those, like you, who suffer in silence. You have served a life sentence of blame and shame that you did not deserve.

‘It was NEVER your fault. I never believed that a single word could have such healing power… “GUILTY”, guilty guilty guilty guilty.

“Now go dance in the sun, little one.” You are safe. You are free.’

TV star Madeleine West (above) celebrated her victory against her childhood abuser by posting online: “We won…guilty.”

Madeleine West (above as a child) was abused by a “monster who lived in the same town” when she was between five and ten years old.

Grace Tame, a child sexual assault survivor and activist, posted a response on West’s page saying “sending you big hugs.”

West grew up as Melanie Ann Weston in the town of Woodend, northwest of Melbourne, in the Macedon Ranges and began acting at a young age.

In January this year, she revealed that she was sexually assaulted between the ages of five and ten.

“Part of the reason I got into acting was to wear someone else’s skin, to hide what was really going on in my life,” she said.

In his Instagram posts this week, West wrote a cryptic clue about the difficult path to reporting his attacker to the police.

She described “caregivers too confronted to hear a child’s pain, too afraid of the consequences of an action.”

She said it was up to “victims, survivors” to open “these big, uncomfortable conversations, removing stigma and demonstrating that justice is possible.”

She recently announced that she had been appointed to the advisory board of Crime Stoppers International, which specializes in child predation and exploitation.

West (above) said in her Instagram message to herself: “Go dance in the sun, little one.” You are safe. You are free’

Madeleine West (above with her former partner, celebrity chef Shannon Bennett) spent the first months of this year in court fighting an AVO withdrawn by her father, which she ultimately rejected.

It’s been a tumultuous few years for West following his split from his partner, MasterChef star Shannon Bennett, in 2018.

Two years after their breakup, West left Melbourne and moved to Byron Bay to be near their six children, purchasing his own $4.6 million mansion in Suffolk Park.

Bennett, who had custody of their children, said the process of separation between them had “become toxic to love.”

West has spent several months this year embroiled in legal battles between her and Benny Bennett, Shannon’s elderly father, who took out an apprehended violence order against her after a confrontation at Chief Byron’s mansion last year.

A magistrate applied the AVO, describing West as an “evasive” and unreliable witness, and his alleged treatment of his ex-father-in-law, 75, as “bordering on aggressive”.

But the ruling was thrown out as West appealed to the NSW District Court and won in a ruling by Justice Jonathan Priestley who said “the supporting factual evidence is slight and unsupported by” the footage from five different CCTV cameras around Shannon. Bennett’s house.