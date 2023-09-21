Aussies are slammed for creating a disgusting mess at McDonald’s: ‘I feel sorry for the workers that have to deal with this’

<!–

A shocking video from a McDonald’s showing fries strewn on the floor and rubbish piled up on tables has disgusted Australians.

The video was taken at a McDonald’s restaurant on Bourke Street in Melbourne’s CBD and was shared on TikTok last Thursday.

Opposite images show tables at the store littered with trash, with paper bags, plastic cups and empty food boxes strewn everywhere.

Leftover food could also be seen at the bottom of the tables, as several diners enjoyed their meal, seemingly unconcerned with the mess around them.

A shocking video of a Macca’s in Bourke Street in Melbourne’s CBD has gone viral on social media, after filthy scenes of rubbish littering the floor could be seen in the video.

The video begins with a customer, sitting with a group of other people at the end of the seating area, picking up his frozen soft drink and throwing it across the restaurant, near another group of diners.

The drink then lands on the floor, the liquid spilling everywhere, adding to the many other plastic cups thrown onto the floor.

The brazen act prompted a man sitting with a group of friends to briefly stand and look at the man who had thrown his drink, visibly angry.

The contents of several other drinks can also be seen splashed onto the floor of the store, leaving trails of wet liquid behind.

A trash can was visible in the distance, with trash piled on top of each other, almost overflowing the trash can.

The person taking the video can be heard giggling as they capture the dark scene on their phone.

“Macca’s Melbourne,” the video captioned the video.

One diner (pictured center) could be seen throwing his soft drink across the restaurant, before it landed on the floor, spilling the liquid everywhere, near another group of diners.

The video was quickly flooded with comments, with social media users expressing shock at the sight of the restaurant.

“Omg I’ve never seen it like this,” one wrote.

“I’ve never seen a McDonald’s like this in Australia!!,” another wrote.

Others lamented the filthy state of the restaurant, lambasting customers who littered the restaurant with trash from the food they purchased.

“Honestly this is disgusting, I feel sorry for the workers who have to deal with this,” one user wrote.

“What a fucking waste, no respect for anyone or anything…” wrote another.

“It’s beyond disgusting.”

A former staff member who worked at the restaurant commented on the post, saying the shocking scenes were commonplace.

“I worked here it was like hell and it’s still the same on weekend evenings (sic),” he said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted McDonald’s for comment.