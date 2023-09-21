Taylor Swift finds Travis Kelce ‘very charming’… but the Chiefs tight end ‘is embarrassed at how much attention they are getting’ after it was confirmed that the pair are dating

America’s potential new power couple has been ‘hanging out quietly’ in New York

Travis’ NFL brother, Jason, believes the rumors surrounding the couple are “100 percent true.”

Taylor Swift has reportedly found Travis Kelce “very charming,” but the NFL star is said to be feeling a little “embarrassed” by the amount of attention their now-confirmed romance is receiving, according to reports The messenger.

A source told the US broadcaster that Swift is “having fun” with the Chiefs as they continue to spend time together.

“She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious,” the same source further said. “She finds him very charming, and they texted him last week.”

“He’s a little embarrassed by the attention they’re getting, but he told her he’d like to continue seeing her.”

The pair “will see where it goes,” according to The Messenger, although the two-time Super Bowl winner will have some pretty tough competition to fully capture the singer’s attention.

Taylor Swift, 33, finds Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, also 33, ‘very charming,’ source says

Swift and Kelce have been exchanging text messages for the past week and ‘seeing where it goes’

“Her friends are always playfully suggesting that people should set her up,” the same source further revealed. “(Taylor) is in her fun girl era and having pure fun right now.”

On Wednesday, the Eagles center and Travis’ brother Jason claimed that the dating rumors surrounding Swift and his younger sibling were true.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, and the eight-time Pro Bowler, also 33, were rumored to have been “quietly hanging out” in New York City this summer.

Neither Travis nor Swift have confirmed intense speculation about their love lives, but Jason relented WIP morning show that he believes the couple is “100 percent true.”

Swift is seen in New York on September 19, 2023 amid speculation about her love life

Kelce, who is the same age as Swift (33), scored a touchdown in the Chiefs’ last win in Miami

“I think it’s going well and I think it’s 100 percent true,” the 35-year-old said.

However, Jason also admitted that he didn’t know too much about his brother’s personal life.

“I don’t really know much about what’s going on in Travis’ love life. You know, his business is his business and I try to stay out of that world,” he said.

Travis, who previously dated influencer and host Kayla Nicole, was linked to feelings for Swift after revealing he attended her concert in Kansas City this summer.