Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to 120 days of house arrest for threatening Cardi B’s husband Offset

Five years after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s infamous NYFW catfight, the rap rivals’ husbands Offset and Kenneth “Zoo” Petty are now embroiled in a legal battle.

On Wednesday, the Central District Court of California ordered Kenneth to strap on a home monitoring device and serve 120 days of home confinement for threatening Offset via social media on September 16 – according to THR.

The 45-year-old Queens resident’s public threats — including “you’re going to plan your funeral” — violated the terms of his probation stemming from failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020.

Petty – who competed in the viral video by a group of men – previously spent 11 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 1995 and shooting a man to death in 2002.

‘We’re going to get you. We know where you are, what’s going on? Let’s go. Let’s talk, p**** a** n****,” the so-called “music industry professional” taunted outside a Manhattan hotel.

“Nobody’s hiding here, man. We outside. We are ready, ****. I run this damn n**** and keep playing with me. Let’s play man, y’all wanna play? It’s all fun and games until we want to play too… That whole gang can suck ***… I would have scared you up north, boy!’

The 31-year-old Georgia rapper reportedly responded at the time with a video suggesting Kenneth was broke: “I’m getting off a plane. He’s funny.’

On Wednesday, Offset (born Kiari Cephus) was too busy to celebrate his sixth wedding anniversary with his “beautiful, beautiful, beautiful” 30-year-old Grammy-winning wife in one of their three mansions.

Meanwhile, Petty’s 40-year-old, Grammy-nominated wife got to work Tweet on Wednesday to scoff: “You really need to catch me while I care.”

On September 30, Nicki (born Onika Maraj) and her manager-turned-husband will celebrate the third birthday of their son nicknamed “Papa Bear.”

Minaj was just 16 when she first met Kenneth, and the couple will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on October 21.

