Mikati holds talks with Grandi in New York

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held talks with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, on the sidelines of his participation of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

The pair reportedly discussed the ongoing cooperation between Lebanon and the UNHCR, especially regarding the Syrian refugee crisis.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Acting Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires at Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations, Jeanne Mrad.

