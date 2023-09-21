Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati holds talks with Grandi in New York

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held talks with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, on the sidelines of his participation of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

    The pair reportedly discussed the ongoing cooperation between Lebanon and the UNHCR, especially regarding the Syrian refugee crisis.

    The meeting was attended by Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Acting Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires at Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations, Jeanne Mrad.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Can YOU find the eight odd leaves in less than 10 seconds? Tricky autumnal brain teaser will put your keen eye to the test

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from News Corp, Fox

    Sep 21, 2023
    News Politics

    Major doubts cloud the House GOP’s supposed ‘breakthrough’

    Sep 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Can YOU find the eight odd leaves in less than 10 seconds? Tricky autumnal brain teaser will put your keen eye to the test

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from News Corp, Fox

    Sep 21, 2023
    News Politics

    Major doubts cloud the House GOP’s supposed ‘breakthrough’

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Trump, who led the longest government shutdown in US history, calls on Republicans to let it happen again in 9 days so they can ‘defund these political prosecutions against me’

    Sep 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy