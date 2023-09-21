Sharon Osbourne hits out at Russell Brand’s behaviour and treatment of Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof… amid sexual assault scandal: ‘You just don’t do that to people’s families’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out about Russell Brand’s sexual abuse scandal.

The TV star, 70, appeared on Talk TV on Wednesday night to speak to Piers Morgan, along with her rocker husband Ozzy, 74, daughter Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, where she was asked about the scandal surrounding the comic.

Following a Channel 4 investigation on Saturday, Russell was subjected to claims from a number of women who accused him of abusive and predatory behavior including rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, which he has vehemently denied.

Sharon spoke about the recent revival of Russell’s historic feud with Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof over his relationships with their daughters – with Sharon’s comments about Rod in light of her friendship with his daughter Kimberley.

She said: ‘‘All I can say about it Russell Brandare the two things I don’t like, when he talked about… one of them is a very good friend of ours, Kimberley Stewart, about what he had done to Kimberley Stewart in front of (Rod)…

Shock: Sharon Osbourne has spoken out about the Russell Brand sex abuse scandal

Fuming: Russell, 48, was called out by a furious Sir Rod Stewart, 78, at the 2006 GQ Men Of The Year Awards after claiming to have slept with the singer’s daughter, Kimberly (pictured)

Dad: Rod – who has eight children in total – shares Kimberly, now 44, and son Sean, 43, with ex-wife Alana, 78 (Rod pictured with Kimberley in 2021)

At the time: Sharon was dealing with the recent revival of Russell’s historic sparring with Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof over his relationships with their daughters – with Sharon’s comments about Rod coming into light of her friendship with his daughter Kimberley (Rod and Ozzy seen in 2022 )

‘And then he did the same thing to Sir Bob Geldof… You just don’t do that with people’s families when that father is in the room. He’s done it twice now and that’s what sticks with me.’

In 2006, Russell was called out by an irate Sir Rod at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards after telling the audience he had slept with model Kimberly.

The comedian, now 48, whose reported behavior occurred between 2006 and 2013 at the height of his fame, listened to the event.

As he took to the stage at the bash to collect his gong, Russell made a rude comment, saying: ‘To Rod Stewart who got me earlier this year for being too feminine… But I did give it a try too on his daughter’.

When Sir Rod, now 78, collected his own trophy, he made a point of criticizing Russell for his comments. The Maggie May hitmaker addressed him directly and said: ‘You came with my daughter, didn’t you? Russell, get up.”

The comedian seemingly lost all his bravado and was heard sheepishly muttering, “I took her for one night.”

A furious Rod asked if Russell had behaved himself that night as the former Big Brother presenter returned and said: ‘I never touched that girl’.

“Dammit, you didn’t,” Rod snapped. ‘You shouldn’t come here and brag. I speak here as a father.’ Rod – who has eight children in total – shares Kimberly, now 44, and son Sean, 43, with ex-wife Alana, 78.

Former flame: The comedian is currently facing allegations of sexual assault and abusive and predatory behavior between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame (Kimberly and Russell pictured in 2006)

Ouch: He has a similar feud with Bob Geldof following comments about his daughter in 2006, which led the Irish rocker to label the comedian a ‘c**t’

At the time: Russell can be seen in 2006 with Sir Bob’s late daughter Peaches

Russell reportedly tried to make up after the tense moment and the pair were seen sharing a smile after the awards ceremony.

Rod later told the Evening standard: ‘(Russell) may be a bit of a player, but he can’t brag. I never did that. Russell has been a little shy since I said my piece.”

One woman has alleged that Brand raped her at his Los Angeles home, while another accused him of grooming her as they were involved in an allegedly “emotionally abusive and controlling relationship” for three months when she was just 16 and still was at school. 31.

A third accuser alleged that the comic sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened legal action if she told anyone else about her accusation, and a fourth detailed the alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse she had suffered. Unpleasant.

Allegations about Russell’s ‘sinister’ behavior towards women were an ‘open secret’ among TV and radio executives, it was claimed.

Bosses at the BBC and Channel 4 have been accused of turning a blind eye to the entertainer’s behavior while he worked for them as a presenter between 2006 and 2013.

The broadcasters have insisted they have taken all necessary action against him, but executives could still be summoned before a government select committee, where MPs will question them about what they know.