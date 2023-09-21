Single mother touched by act of SPM Melbourne contractor

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A single mother going through tough times was left in tears over a touching act from a good Samaritan entrepreneur.

The woman, who did not want to disclose her name, contacted SPM Melbourne to install a grill on her window and the company sent Adam to do the job.

When he arrived home, the two began discussing life and she told him that she was currently going through a difficult time.

Adam told her he was happy to complete the work for free so she and the mother could be safe – before refusing, saying the offer made her cry.

She was moved again after the contractor installed the screen and then left her a very surprising gift.

A single mother from Melbourne contacted SPM Melbourne to install a security screen on her window and Adam, the employee sent by SPM, gave her a touching card.

Adam presented the mother with a touching card and $50.

‘Life. There is no right way to do this. So worry less and laugh more, go for it and be happy,” the front of the card reads.

The mother spoke to 7News about the “beautiful and kind” experience she found herself in.

“He offered to do the work for free if I couldn’t afford it in order to keep us safe, but I refused, in tears, being overwhelmed by his kindness and generosity and assured him I could pay ” she said.

She said she would cherish this moment forever and it also had an impact on her son.

“My son was overwhelmed and hugged him, genuinely shocked and impressed that a stranger was so nice,” she said.

The experience reminded him that there is “so much good out there and Adam is the perfect example.”

Now the mother says the experience has reminded her how much good there is in the world and implored anyone who needs a safety screen to call Adam (stock photo).

The mother described him as an honest and genuine person who worked hard to provide for his family.

She said anyone needing to install security screens in the Craigieburn area, 34km north of Melbourne, should strongly consider recruiting him for the role.

Her story was shared on social media, alongside a photo of the card and Adam’s business card which included his email and phone number.

Reactions from social media users who saw the post on Facebook were overwhelmingly positive.

“I hope Adam likes working because I have a feeling he’s about to get flooded,” one wrote.

“I need to work and I’m going to get Adam,” another added.