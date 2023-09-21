Defense Minister meets new EU Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, met on Thursday with the European Union#39;s new Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, and an accompanying delegation.

Talks reportedly touched on the current general situation and the relations between Lebanon and the EU.

During the meeting, De Waele stressed the EU#39;s continuous commitment towards Lebanon and the Lebanese people to put the country on the road to recovery. She also highlighted the necessity of the sought structural reforms.

===========R.A.H.