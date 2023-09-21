ITV CEO on “Appalling” Behavior in the Industry: “Strong Leaders” Must Focus on “How Talent Is Managed”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Carolyn McCall, CEO of British TV giant ITV, said on Thursday that “strong leaders” must ensure talent is better managed to prevent “terrible” behavior in the TV industry.

During a keynote at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Convention, days after the allegations against Russell Brand were reported, she said: “It is a very serious issue.” The ITV boss continued: “It’s terrible, some of the things that have emerged.”

She added: “Some (issues) are historical, and some are current. And then more will emerge, there’s no doubt about it. It won’t just be our industry, it will be much bigger than that, socially.” And McCall said: “Every broadcaster will take it very, very seriously. We will take it very seriously. I mean, no one wants this to happen.”

She emphasized that “the way talent is managed” is a “very big area that we have spent an awful lot of time on,” adding: “You have to have strong leaders, managers, who will say, ‘that’s not appropriate ‘. or: ‘we have had a complaint and this is what we are going to do about it.’ And I think maybe that hasn’t happened enough.”

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse over a seven-year period at the height of his fame. Four women have made that claim Brand sexually abused them Between 2006 and 2013, when he was a presenter for the BBC and acting in Hollywood films, a joint investigation between The Sunday times, the times And Channel 4 messages found it. Other allegations include Brand’s controlling, abusive and predatory behavior. Brand has strongly denied all allegations.

“The duty of care has improved significantly … since social media has become exponential, because of trolling, because information comes out very quickly, because disinformation comes out very quickly,” McCall also argued. “No one in government or outside should think or imagine that the industry is taking this “incredibly seriously” and we will act on it, we will learn from it. It is not good.”

Continued McCall: “We don’t want this to continue. The following is not just the duty of care. It’s also how you get people to speak out. How do you make sure they don’t feel intimidated? How do you ensure that your culture is not only inclusive and welcoming, but also a culture where you can truly be yourself and talk to someone, even if you don’t know how to do so. There are some out there where you can do that. say ‘this happens, or that happens.’ That’s difficult to deal with, because the point is that we all have that?”

“We’re all looking at it. We’re all working on it. We are all trying to prevent this from happening in the future. And we’re also trying to put processes and systems in place that can deal with this when it comes up from the past, because of course those freelancers you mentioned there who are bringing in trans people and enabling them to progress:

