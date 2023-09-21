Weather: Little cloudy, remarkable temperature increase

NNA – Friday#39;s weather is expected to be little cloudy with a remarkable rise in temperature degrees, especially in the inlands and the highlands, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

Coastal temperatures: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 17 to 36 degrees Celsius

Surface wind: Southwesterly to northerly during the day, with speeds gusting between 10 and 25 km/hr

Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitude due to fog

Coastline humidity: 60 to 80%

Sea: Low waves, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 6:24

Sunset: 18:38

