Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Weather: Little cloudy, remarkable temperature increase

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Friday#39;s weather is expected to be little cloudy with a remarkable rise in temperature degrees, especially in the inlands and the highlands, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

    nbsp;

    Coastal temperatures: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

    Mountainous temperatures: 19 to 28 degrees Celsius

    Inland temperatures: 17 to 36 degrees Celsius

    Surface wind: Southwesterly to northerly during the day, with speeds gusting between 10 and 25 km/hr

    Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitude due to fog

    Coastline humidity: 60 to 80%

    Sea: Low waves, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

    Sunrise: 6:24

    Sunset: 18:38

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =======R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Can YOU find the eight odd leaves in less than 10 seconds? Tricky autumnal brain teaser will put your keen eye to the test

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from News Corp, Fox

    Sep 21, 2023
    News Politics

    Major doubts cloud the House GOP’s supposed ‘breakthrough’

    Sep 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Can YOU find the eight odd leaves in less than 10 seconds? Tricky autumnal brain teaser will put your keen eye to the test

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from News Corp, Fox

    Sep 21, 2023
    News Politics

    Major doubts cloud the House GOP’s supposed ‘breakthrough’

    Sep 21, 2023
    News

    Trump, who led the longest government shutdown in US history, calls on Republicans to let it happen again in 9 days so they can ‘defund these political prosecutions against me’

    Sep 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy