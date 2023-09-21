Best Apple Watch prices and deals in September 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Apple; Alyssa Powell/Insider

Finding a good Apple Watch deal is like finding seeded grapes and watermelon in a grocery store. It’s possible, but you might have to look around or wait it out (especially if you’re looking for the Apple Watch Series 9 or Watch Ultra 2). We can’t do much about the timing, but we can take care of the sleuthing for you as we’re always on the look out for the best Apple Watch prices.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the best Apple Watch deals we can find. The base Apple Watch, is often our top pick for best smartwatch overall thanks to its ease of use and robust health features. If you have the means and need for one, the Apple Watch Ultra models are a fun upgrade pick built for adventurous people. You can also save a lot by going for an Apple Watch SE, which lacks a couple of bells and whistles but otherwise delivers the essential Apple Watch experience.

Need help deciding which one is right for you? Read our guide on the best Apple Watches to learn what sets each apart. If you end up buying one of the newer ones, consider using any savings you get to stylize it with one of our suggestions from the Best Apple Watch Series 9 bands and Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands.

Best Apple Watch prices

The base model is what most people are interested in, and you don’t necessarily have to buy the latest. Check out these deals on all the Apple Watch models currently available.

Apple Watch Series 9 deals

The Apple Watch Series 9 is just arriving, and it’ll be a while before we see any flat discounts, but you may be able to score a nice deal on Apple’s newest smartwatch by adding a new line for a cellular version on carriers like AT&T and Verizon.

For instance, Verizon offers up to $180 of trade-in credit (applied as monthly bill credits over 36 months) when trading in your old Apple Watch. You can trade in any Apple Watch, but the older it is, the less you’ll get. Your monthly cost for an Apple Watch Series 9 is as low as $6 going this route.

AT&T currently offers $300 off when buying any two Apple Watch models on an installment plan, applied as a monthly bill credit over 36 months. This deal requires adding at least one new line.

Be sure to check the current retail prices below on GPS-only models if you’d rather buy the Apple Watch Series 9 outright with no carrier ties.

Apple Watch Series 8 deals

There aren’t many Apple Watch Series 9 deals yet, but you can always go with older models to save money. The Apple Watch Series 8 is the previous generation flagship that comes loaded with all of Apple’s most advanced health features, its latest processor, a brighter always-on display, and fast charging. Check out our Apple Watch Series 8 review if you want to know more about the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Ultra deals

The Apple Watch Ultra is an astronomical leapfrog over the base models’ features and price. The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 and offers a bigger display, longer battery life, advanced GPS, and better durability. The deals on the original haven’t been particularly bountiful even with the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s arrival, but you may be able to save a few bucks on tax with some of these deals.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the trade-in and financing offers mentioned above to make either of these smartwatches an easier buy at carriers like Verizon and AT&T. Otherwise, the retail prices below are the best we’ve found on both models.

Apple Watch SE deals

If price is your main concern, the SE is worth consideration. This is the cheapest Apple Watch that’s still sold brand new by Apple. It offers the core Apple Watch experience at a much more accessible price, but lacks more advanced features like an always-on screen and ECG monitoring (there’s a basic heart rate monitor and altimeter, but no other health features from the flagship Apple Watch models).

If you don’t need GPS features and just want something for simple app connectivity with your iPhone, Walmart has one of the best Apple Watch bargains available, as it’s still selling brand-new Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) models for $130.

Read the original article on Business Insider