    Sebastian Vettel makes surprise Suzuka appearance as the four-time F1 world champion visits former team Ferrari ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

    By

    Sebastian Vettel makes surprise Suzuka appearance as the four-time F1 world champion visits former team Ferrari ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

    The German was seen laughing in the Ferrari pit lane together with former colleagues
    Sebastian Vettel has largely kept a low profile since his retirement last year
    He took in the scenery before the Suzuka Japanese Grand Prix

    By Ollie Lewis for Mailonline

    Published: 04:40 EDT, September 21, 2023 | Updated: 5:48 AM EDT, September 21, 2023

    Sebastian Vettel was a surprise guest in Suzuka on Thursday when the four-time world champion visited the paddock prior to the Japanese Grand Prix.

    Vettel, 36, was seen smiling in the pit lane alongside his former colleagues at Ferrari, with plenty of confidence at the Scuderia following Carlos Sainz’s dramatic victory in Singapore last weekend.

    That victory ended Max Verstappen’s record-breaking run of ten victories, with Vettel having held the previous record of nine consecutive victories in Formula 1.

    Vettel was a popular figure among fans at the end of last season, but has largely kept his distance from the sport.

    He made a flying visit to the Monaco Grand Prix in May, although he kept a close eye on the details surrounding his post-racing career.

    Sebastian Vettel was a surprise guest in Suzuka on Thursday ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

    Vettel (center) was at the event to promote a new project on biodiversity

    He made a shocking appearance on BBC Question Time last year and was a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights and the environment.

    This weekend, Vettel is promoting a new project on biodiversity.

    Suzuka has a special place in Vettel’s heart. He won four times in Japan, all with Red Bull, and won his second world championship here in 2011.

