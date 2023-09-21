Sebastian Vettel makes surprise Suzuka appearance as the four-time F1 world champion visits former team Ferrari ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

The German was seen laughing in the Ferrari pit lane together with former colleagues

Sebastian Vettel has largely kept a low profile since his retirement last year

He took in the scenery before the Suzuka Japanese Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel was a surprise guest in Suzuka on Thursday when the four-time world champion visited the paddock prior to the Japanese Grand Prix.

Vettel, 36, was seen smiling in the pit lane alongside his former colleagues at Ferrari, with plenty of confidence at the Scuderia following Carlos Sainz’s dramatic victory in Singapore last weekend.

That victory ended Max Verstappen’s record-breaking run of ten victories, with Vettel having held the previous record of nine consecutive victories in Formula 1.

Vettel was a popular figure among fans at the end of last season, but has largely kept his distance from the sport.

He made a flying visit to the Monaco Grand Prix in May, although he kept a close eye on the details surrounding his post-racing career.

Vettel (center) was at the event to promote a new project on biodiversity

He made a shocking appearance on BBC Question Time last year and was a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights and the environment.

This weekend, Vettel is promoting a new project on biodiversity.

Suzuka has a special place in Vettel’s heart. He won four times in Japan, all with Red Bull, and won his second world championship here in 2011.